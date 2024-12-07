Camas vs. Sumner: Live score, updates of Washington high school football championships (12/7/2024)
Top-seeded Camas and No. 2 seed Sumner have been at the top of the Class 4A heap since Week 1, and will now play for a state championship at Gridiron Classic.
The two programs meet at 7 p.m. Pacific time in a WIAA Class 4A championship game at Husky Stadium. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 14. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
FIRST QUARTER
Action will be updated as soon as game begins.
About Camas
Key players— RB Titan Brody, QB Jake Davidson, LB Beau Harlan, WR Chase McGee, LB/TE Nikko Speer, DL Luke Webb.
About Sumner
Key players— TE Carter Cocke, QB Nate Donavan, RB Steele Isaacs, RB/DB Israel Nabors, WR Braylon Pope, LB Dillon Titialii.
* WEEK 14 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PRIMER
