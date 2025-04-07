Curtis baseball player Cooper Hordyk voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Curtis pitcher/outfielder Cooper Hordyk for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for March 24-March 29!
One of the emerging pitchers in the 4A SPSL, the sophomore had a stellar outing against fellow divisional title contender Sumner. In a complee game, Hordyk gave up just four hits while striking out 11 in the Vikings' 1-0 victory. He is the team leader in wins (two) and innings pitched (19) this spring. Hordyk is also one of the starting quarerbacks for the football team in the fall.
Hordyk received 83.3% of the vote, beating out Edmonds-Woodway pitcher Declan Crawford, who finished second with 13.5%.
We are currently accepting Washington Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivewa.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Declan Crawford, Edmonds-Woodway baseball: Last season as a ninh grader, Crawford was part of a combined no-hitter. Now, the right-hander has one on his own, striking out nine hitters in the Warriors' 9-0 win over Mountlake Terrace in 3A Wesco action.
Braxton Feldmann, Chiawana boys track and field: Reigning Mid-Columbia Conference offensive MVP for football can throw things well, too. He set a personal-best mark of 193 feet, 1 inch to win the javelin at the Clay Lewis Invite. It is also the top mark in Washington.
Aubrey Herrin, Kamiakin girls track and field: Portland women's basketball signee had a big day at the Clay Lewis Invite, winning the girls high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and triple jump (39-7), taking over the No. 1 spot in the state in both events. Both marks were personal-bests.
Danika Koch, River View fastpitch: Outfielder brought the heavy lumber (metal) in four games last week, blasting four home runs and driving in 13 runs in sweeps of Liberty Bell and Warden. In all, eight of her nine hits over that span went for extra bases.
Pasco boys and girls dance and drill: There's a reason why they are national hip-hop champions - they're good. And with 298.70 points, Cassius Blasdel, Anaiah Charles, Alynah Hernandez, Kiara Hernandez, Mariah Guzman Macias and Madelyn Miller dominated the WIAA category Saturday in Yakima for school's 17th state championship overall in this competition.
Maddox Rodgers, Rochester boys powerlifting: Won the 165-pound weight class at the North Beach Invitational, and was named overall meet most valuable performer by recording a three-lift total of 1,240 pounds, including a squat of 445 pounds.
Carson Ross, Fort Vancouver baseball: After a big Kalama seventh-inning comeback, Ross answered with a game-tying RBI double, and the Trapper went on to win their first game since 2023 with a wild non-league victory.
Shelby Swanson, East Valley of Spokane fastpitch: What a doubleheader the Umpqua CC signee had against North Central. She registered a pitching win in the first game, striking out 14, then drove in nine of her twinbill 12 runs in the second game on six hits, all for extra bases (including home run).
Kai Twaites, Ellensburg baseball: In a matchup of 2A CWAC powerhouses, the Bulldogs got going on a doubleheader sweep behind his five-inning no-hitter, striking out eight Vikings. He also had a two-run single (and drove in two more run in the nightcap).
