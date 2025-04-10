High School

Debut of 2024-25 Washington high school boys baseball rankings

Led by 2024 Washington On SI/SBLive WA state player of the year Mason Pike, Puyallup favored to reclaim 4A crown

Todd Milles

UCLA signee Truitt Madonna has Ballard as a Class 3A state hopeful this spring.
With Washington high school boys baseball more than a month into the season, here is Washington High School On SI's inaugural set of top-10 rankings for each classification in 2024-25:

---

Puyallup High School junior Mason Pike is SBLive WA's all state baseball player of the year for 2024.
CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Puyallup

2. Richland

3. Eastlake

4. Kamiakin

5. Tahoma

6. Gonzaga Prep

7. North Creek

8. Jackson

9. Sumner

10. Lincoln of Seattle

Others: Hanford, Kennedy Catholic, Mount Si

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Mount Vernon

2. Eastside Catholic

3. Edmonds-Woodway

4. Kennewick

5. Bishop Blanchet

6. Stanwood

7. Kelso

8. Mount Spokane

9. Ballard

10. Enumclaw

Others: Gig Harbor, Lakeside of Seattle, Capital

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. North Kitsap

2. Anacortes

3. W.F. West

4. Selah

5. Columbia River

6. Bainbridge

7. Ellensburg

8. West Valley of Spokane

9. Lynden

10. Pullman

Others: East Valley of Yakima, Nathan Hale, Tumwater

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Seton Catholic

2. Overlake

3. La Center

4. Bellevue Christian

5. Meridian

6. Tenino

7. Klahowya

8. Cedar Park Christian

9. Montesano

10. Lynden Christian

Others: Cashmere, King’s, Royal

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Tri-Cities Prep

2. Freeman

3. Adna

4. Asotin

5. Liberty Bell

6. Kittitas

7. Napavine

8. Chewelah

9. River View

10. Brewster

Others: Northwest Christian, Ilwaco, Colfax

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Liberty Christian

2. DeSales

3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

4. Nacelle

5. Northport

6. Crosspoint Academy

7. Riverside Christian

8. Wahkiakum

9. Dayton

10. Northwest Christian of Lacey

Others: Sunnyside Christian, Quilcene, Moses Lake Christian

---

