Debut of 2024-25 Washington high school boys baseball rankings
With Washington high school boys baseball more than a month into the season, here is Washington High School On SI's inaugural set of top-10 rankings for each classification in 2024-25:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Puyallup
2. Richland
3. Eastlake
4. Kamiakin
5. Tahoma
6. Gonzaga Prep
7. North Creek
8. Jackson
9. Sumner
10. Lincoln of Seattle
Others: Hanford, Kennedy Catholic, Mount Si
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Mount Vernon
2. Eastside Catholic
3. Edmonds-Woodway
4. Kennewick
5. Bishop Blanchet
6. Stanwood
7. Kelso
8. Mount Spokane
9. Ballard
10. Enumclaw
Others: Gig Harbor, Lakeside of Seattle, Capital
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. North Kitsap
2. Anacortes
3. W.F. West
4. Selah
5. Columbia River
6. Bainbridge
7. Ellensburg
8. West Valley of Spokane
9. Lynden
10. Pullman
Others: East Valley of Yakima, Nathan Hale, Tumwater
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
2. Overlake
3. La Center
4. Bellevue Christian
5. Meridian
6. Tenino
7. Klahowya
8. Cedar Park Christian
9. Montesano
10. Lynden Christian
Others: Cashmere, King’s, Royal
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
2. Freeman
3. Adna
4. Asotin
5. Liberty Bell
6. Kittitas
7. Napavine
8. Chewelah
9. River View
10. Brewster
Others: Northwest Christian, Ilwaco, Colfax
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
2. DeSales
3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
4. Nacelle
5. Northport
6. Crosspoint Academy
7. Riverside Christian
8. Wahkiakum
9. Dayton
10. Northwest Christian of Lacey
Others: Sunnyside Christian, Quilcene, Moses Lake Christian
---