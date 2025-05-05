Derek Colman-Brusa, top 2026 football recruit in Washington, selects UW Huskies
Defensive end from Kennedy Catholic commits to Huskies on Sunday, meaning he will join older brother, Lowen, in Montlake
It didn't take long for Derek Colman-Brusa to permanently settle on playing college football with his older brother.
Ten months after Lowen Colman-Brusa committed to the Washington Huskies, Derek - the No. 1 prospect in Washington in the class of 2026 - announced Sunday he was joining the same program out of Kennedy Catholic in Burien.
But unlike Lowen, who signed as an offensive lineman, Derek - a ferocious, tireless, technically-skilled four-star pass rusher - will come in as a defensive end.
Derek Colman-Brusa will take his official visit to Montlake on May 30.
Last season as a junior, Colman-Brusa had 68 tackles in 12 games, including 30 tackles for loss. He also 13 sacks and blocked three PAT kicks.
