Disgraced ex-Sumner boys basketball coach Jake Jackson found guilty on all sex-abuse charges
After just one day of jury deliberations, ex-Sumner High School boys basketball coach "Jacob "Jake" Jackson was found guilty on all 20 sex-crime counts against eight children Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court.
The abuse of his ex-players, ranging from molestation, to rape and sexual exploitation of a minor, happened between 2016-22.
Judge Philip Sorensen read the verdict shortly after court reconvened at 1:30 p.m. after jury members needed a little more than a day of deliberations to reach a conclusion. Closing arguments of the near six-week trial wrapped up Tuesday.
Jackson, 37, a sports-equipment company CEO, had pleaded not guilty to those charges in May, and was placed under house arrest with a monitoring system after making $25,000 bail.
After sex-abuse allegations surfaced, Jackson's was put on administrative leave before his contract was terminated in October of 2022.
Former Beamer High School boys basketball coach Dr. Jarrett Mentink was appointed the one-year interim coach at Sumner before Bill Liley was hired was the full-time replacement in 2023.
Jackson also spent four seasons (2012-16) as the boys coach at Peninsula High School, also in Pierce County, before replacing Brett McDaniel at Sumner.
---