Early signing period 2025: Boise State Broncos football increasing recruiting headway into Washington
All Gavin Piacker wanted was an opportunity.
The all-state wide receiver from Skyview High School in Vancouver had the production of a FBS football recruit - but not the ideal size at 5-foot-10.
However, that was not a deal-breaker at Boise State University, which signed five of the top 20 recruits in the state of Washington on Wednesday - the first day of the early national signing period.
Besides Packer - the highest recruit at No. 6, according to 247Sports.com - the Broncos signed Evergreen of Vancouver safety Josiah Alanis (No. 8), Okanogan tight end Carter Kuchenbuch (No. 11), and the Yelm linemen duo of Jacob Tracy (No. 12) and Bol Bol (No. 19).
"With me, they had two wide receiver commits, but they said they wanted to find a way to get me on the roster because they thought I was a good football player," Packer said.
"It was refreshing. And after the conversation, I got an offer two weeks later."
Brandon Huffman, the national recruiting editor at 247Sports.com, credits the authenticity of Spencer Danielson, the recently-named Mountain West Conference coach of the year in his first full season leading the Boise State University program, as the driving force behind making immediate inroads in Washington.
"These kids cannot stop raving about the person Spencer is," Huffman said. "He's the closest thing to (ex-Broncos coach) Chris Petersen they've had since Chris Petersen left."
Huffman noted Boise State University's timing in expanding its recruiting outreach deeper into Washington and Oregon has been ideal in landing those states' next-level prospects.
"They know they haven't been able to go head-to-head with Washington and Oregon for the top guys, but now they know they can get that second-tier kid because Oregon State and WSU aren't Pac-12 schools anymore," Huffman said. "They are equal (in conference cache) now. And places like Boise and San Diego are more desirable, so they've capitalized on that."
And, to Packer's point, Huffman said the Broncos are confident in their ability to develop preferred recruits, regardless of measurables or experience level.
"(Danielson) tries to get guys," Huffman said, "who are a fit for them."
---