Eastmont vs. Moses Lake: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in seventh week (10/18/2024)
Two contrasting styles have made for a fantastic 4A CBBN rivalry - one that appears set to decide the league championship in football Friday night at Lions Field.
Led by state passing leader Brady Jay, Moses Lake will lean on its high-powered Air Raid attack to put Eastmont on its heels. Meanwhile, the Wildcats - who have won the past two meetings, including a 35-8 victory last season - will run ... and run ... and run.
The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on NFHS Network (subscription only).
PRE-GAME: EASTMONT VS. MOSES LAKE
FIRST QUARTER
About Eastmont
Key players— ATH Dax Dickson, DL Tyson Gonzalez, LB Logan Schmutzler, RB Bodie Yale, QB Peyton Zelinski.
About Moses Lake
Key players— WR/DB Ian Anderson, QB Brady Jay, OL/DL Brayden Kast, LB John Rainey, WR/LB Grant Smith.
