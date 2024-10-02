Top 24 for 2024: Must-know quarterbacks in Washington high school football
As the 2024 Washington high school football season continues, SBLive WA is zeroing in on the state's must-see quarterbacks throughout all classifications.
Criteria:
* Overall body of work - team and individual success - was the biggest factor.
* College recruiting has some impact as well.
* Players expected to miss much, if not, all of 2024 with a serious injury were not considered (for example, Landon Renfroe, of Eastlake and Dallas So'oto, of Juanita).
After conversations with coaches and other media, SBLive has compiled the following list of standouts:
CLASS 4A QUARTERBACKS
Jake Davidson, Camas, sr.: Ideal signal caller to run Adam Mathieson's multi-layered offense, he is the straw that stirs the big-play drink - run or pass.
Nate Donovan, Sumner, jr.: Arm talent has never been in question, and is really coming into his own as a three-level passer - especially the deep ball.
Devon Forehand, Kennedy Catholic, sr.: Air Raid and Wing-T? Nobody has had more on his plate than this fourth-year starter, who has handled with ease.
Brady Jay, Moses Lake, jr.: Like a coach's son, processes things efficiently, and gets the ball out even quicker in Air Raid. Compiles gobs of passing yards.
Leyton Martin, Arlington, sr.: Could be all-state in two sports, including under center for high-powered offense that caters to his special pass-run skills. A winner.
Kolton Matson, Lake Stevens, sr.: Gatorade state player of the year is best signal caller in Northwest. Passes with precision. Wins championships. Has "it" factor.
Cole Oliver, Newport of Bellevue, sr.: On pace to post back-to-back 2,000-yard passing seasons, Oliver is also an underrated scrambler - and athlete - for his size (6-5).
A.J. Tuivaiave, Graham-Kapowsin, fr. : Well, hello newcomer! Had 300-yard passing game in debut (O'Dea), and has size, skill and chops to be major D1 player.
CLASS 3A QUARTERBACKS
Dalton Anderson, Roosevelt, sr.: Talk about the "sound" of a good quarterback, California transplant's passes whistle down the field and into the arms of receivers.
Landon Garner, Ridgeline, sr.: Already moved up to No. 2 in Greater Spokane League career passing, he has set a really high playmaking bar for others at newer school.
Sione Kaho, Lincoln of Tacoma, soph.: What's not to like? He has frame, arm strengthy, passing accuracy and smarts to grab state's-best tab and run with it.
Beau Oaksmith, Seattle Prep, sr.: All-state tennis standout has also been remarkable record-setting dual threat for Panthers. Shifty athlete is hard to bring down.
CLASS 2A QUARTERBACKS
Jaxon Berg, East Valley of Yakima, jr.: Second-year starter (and all-2A CWAC performer) operates Red Devils' RPO stuff with such efficiency; lock for 2,500 yards of total offense.
Gage Brumfield, W.F. West, sr.: Being recruited as a college safety, don't underestimate his dual-threat skils for the Bearcats, who are suddenly right in state mix.
Ryan Harrington, Anacortes, soph.: Looks almost too settled behind center with his smooth delivery and unflappable demeanor. Already grabbing college attention.
Brant Heppner, Lynden, sr.: Already part of two WIAA championship squads, his massive huddle presence is only overshadowed by his clutch gene with game on line.
Nolan Wright, Sehome, jr.: Pound for pound, Mariners' playmaking escape artist might be hardest dual-threat playmaker to control in classification - or state.
CLASS 1A QUARTERBACKS
Lance Allred, Royal, sr.: Ex-wide receiver had nearly 3,600 yards of total offense and 55 touchdowns as SBLIve WA's 1A player of the year in 2023. Just a beast.
Jabez Boyd, Life Christian, jr.: Expectations - and talent - are so high, he set personal goal to match Kellen Moore's single-season passing yardage record. Special.
Aiden Brown, Kalama, sr.: Very well could leave high-school ranks with 10,000 yards of total offense for Chinooks, who follow his every lead to big-time victories.
Kolten Gesser, Seton Catholic, jr.: Son of former WSU quarterback Jason Gesser just carves up defenses with precision passing and overall savviness for Cougars.
Rylan Hatmaker, Cashmere, jr.: Doesn't get the attention of other small-school standouts, but he is dangerous with the ball in his hands - as a passer and runner.
CLASS 'B' QUARTERBACKS
Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan, sr.: Most run-oriented signal caller on this list, it's easy to see why - he is a 6-foot-6 downhill runner who will play tight end at Boise State.
Lucien Paz, Liberty Bell, sr.: Reigning 1B player of the year plays football like he's on the playground - twitchy, explosive and very dangerous. Doing same thing in 2B ranks.
