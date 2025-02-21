Gonzaga Prep stuns unbeaten Richland to grab Class 4A boys basketball district championship
Gonzaga Prep boys basketball coach Matty McIntyre insists he doesn't have the secret tonic when it comes to playing Richland.
In fact, he admits the matchup stressed him out a bit.
But when it comes to game day, the Bullpups seems to rise up to the eastern Washington-elite challenge - and did again Thursday night in the Class 4A District 6 championship game.
After blowing all of a 13-point fourth-quarter lead, the No. 5 Bullpups got a late tiebreaking three-point play from Jackson Mott to end unbeaten No. 1 Richland's run with 65-61 victory in Spokane.
It was Gonaga Prep's 16th win over the Bombers in 19 career playoff games.
"I never feel to great going up against Richland," McIntyre said. "Both teams compete so well and are proud to represent eastern Washington.
"Tonight happened to be our night."
Three 3-pointers by Mott, Carter Nilson and Hudson Floyd triggered a 14-0 Gonzaga Prep run in the second quarter as the Bullpups led 39-29 at halftime.
The lead grew as large as 14 points - and Gonzaga Prep held a 59-46 advantage on Mott's layin with 6:37 remaining before the Bullpups went scoreless for the next 5:32.
Lance Horntvedt (game-high 20 points) and Landen Northrop sparked a Richland rally. Horntvedt's 10-footer in the lane tied the game at 59-59 with 1:28 to go.
Mott made two free throws for the Bullpups, but Richland tied it one final time on Northrop's putback basket with 44.4 seconds remaining.
The Bullpups went inside one more time, feeding Mott down the baseline. He banked in a layin, was fouled and completed the three-point play with 21.4 seconds to go, and the hosts led 64-61,
"Really a big-time shot," McIntyre said. "No hesitation."
Northrop tried tying the game one more time, but his off-balance 3-pointer from the top of the arc was off target, and Howell sealed the win with a free throw on the other end.
"This (win) came by the smallest of margins," McIntyre said. "Our kids played hard. I am so proud of the way we competed."
