Hailey Van Lith continues her basketball journey to the WNBA - and Chicago Sky
Hailey Van Lith's basketball legend began in Cashmere.
And it will now continue in Chicago.
Van Lith, who became the first player to ever be a part of three different teams advancing to the Elite Eight of the Women's NCAA Division I Tournament, didn't have to wait long Monday to find out where she will be playing professionally.
She went No. 11 overall in the WNBA Draft to the Chicago Sky.
And not only will Van Lith be reunited with former LSU teammates Angel Reese, a second-year forward, she will get to team up with a fellow Washingtonian in Courtney Vandersloot, who prepped at Kentwood High School before setting records at Gonzaga University.
Van Lith couldn't have asked for a better landing spot. Vandersloot, 36, is in the twilight of her career, and could serve as a valuable mentor for whoever the Sky sees as the future at the position.
Van Lith scored a total of 2,616 points and had 579 assists in her five college season - three with Louisville, one at LSU and this past season leading TCU to the Big 12 championship.
She becomes the first state of Washington product selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft since Lexie Hull (Central Valley) in 2022, who went No. 6 to Indiana.
---