Team USA vs. New Zealand Live Updates: Caitlin Clark Faces Next Test in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Team USA is off to a hot start in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. The United States have won all three of their matchups so far against Senegal (110–46), Puerto Rico (91–48) and Italy (93–59). Team USA will look to remain undefeated in qualifiers on Sunday when facing New Zealand at 2 p.m. ET.

As a reminder, the U.S. women have already qualified for the World Cup—which will take place in September in Germany—but are using these preliminary games as a way to improve their chemistry and get to know each other’s playing styles better.

We’ll be providing live coverage of Sunday’s game below.

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