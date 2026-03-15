Team USA vs. New Zealand Live Updates: Caitlin Clark Faces Next Test in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
Team USA is off to a hot start in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. The United States have won all three of their matchups so far against Senegal (110–46), Puerto Rico (91–48) and Italy (93–59). Team USA will look to remain undefeated in qualifiers on Sunday when facing New Zealand at 2 p.m. ET.
As a reminder, the U.S. women have already qualified for the World Cup—which will take place in September in Germany—but are using these preliminary games as a way to improve their chemistry and get to know each other’s playing styles better.
We’ll be providing live coverage of Sunday’s game below.
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Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.Follow madisonwsports