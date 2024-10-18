High-pointing Zaydrius Rainey-Sale voted top Washington high school football play of Week 6
Rainey-Sale will sign with Washington Huskies as state's No., 1 recruit at linebacker, but Bethel standout makes plays on offense, too
Zaydrius Rainey-Sale is known for his violent collisions and ability to stop any offensive standout as a linebacker at Bethel High School.
But don't overlook his offense.
The future UW signee lines up at outside receiver when the Bison needs big plays, and he scored two touchdowns in a 4A SPSL loss to Graham-Kapowsin.
His second score was a 49-yard go-over-the-top reception in the second quarter, which was voted the top Week 6 play around the state of Washington. It received 67.9% of the vote, edging out Mount Spokane's two-point conversion stop, which received 31.7%
Watch the top plays from Week 6 in the video player below.
---
Published