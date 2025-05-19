Klahowya softball player Brooklyn Hart voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Klahowya softball slugger Brooklyn Hart for being voted a second time as the SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week, this time for May 5-May 10!
When you are still holding a batting average near .700 this late in your first varsity season, you likely know a thing or two about carrying an offense. And Hart, one of the top ninth graders in the state, piles up big hits in bunches. She recorded her second seven-RBI game of the spring when she blasted a pair of home runs and a double in a 4-for-4 effort in the Eagles' win over Chimacum - and also homered against Cedar Park Christian. Klahowya just won the Class 1A District 3 championship over the weekend.
Hart received 90.0% of the vote, beating out Gig Harbor baseball player Cole Krilich, who was second with 5.8%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Kalani Higa, Tahoma softball: Socked a home run in three consecutive 4A NPSL games (including one against reigning 3A champion Auburn Riverside). Power-hitting catcher had four RBI against the Ravens and Kennedy Catholic - and has 10 RBI for the week.
Cole Krilich, Gig Harbor baseball: Senior sent a pitch deep over left-center fence for walk-off two-run home run in the seventh inning as the Tides defeated Capital, 7-5, in the 3A PSL championship game at Lincoln High School.
Luke McGuire, Chewelah baseball: Cougars' ace pitcher is getting plenty of swings and misses these days. The senior won his eighth game of the season, striking out 17 in a complete-game win over Newport. It was his fourth double-digit strikeout game in a row.
Canaan Moore, Union boys soccer: Gave the Titans the 4A GSHL championship when his line drive from left penalty box sailed inside the right pos for the game-winning goal just a minute into overtime in team's 3-2 victory over Skyview.
Tucker Morrow, Mark Morris baseball: Junior rocked defending Class 2A champion Columbia River, tossing an extra-inning no-hitter, striking out eight batters over nine innings in the Monarchs' 1-0 win in 2A GSHL play.
Sierra Murray, Rogers of Puyallup softball: Another ninth grader with a bright future. The Rams' ace gave up one hit to reigning Class 4A runner-up Emerald Ridge, striking out 13 batters in Rogers' 2-1 win over the Jaguars to clinch first SPSL championship since 2017.
Mason Pike, Puyallup baseball: There is a reason he is the baddest two-way dude in the state. The Oregon State signee blanked Curtis over five innings (two hits, nine strikeouts) early in the 4A SPSL tournament, then had double and two RBIs in the championship-game win over Sumner.
Skyler Rowe, Meridian boys soccer: Tallied a goal in each of the Class 1A District 1 semifinals (2-0 win over Nooksack Valley) and championship game (3-0 win over Blaine) as the Trojans wrapped up their third consecutive district crown.
