Lake Stevens vs. Arlington: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in ninth week (11/1/2024)

Vikings have already clinched at least a share of an 11th consecutive Wesco championship, and would win league title outright with road win

Lake Stevens quarterback Kolton Matson was SBLive WA's state offensive MVP and Gatorade state player of the year in 2023.
Lake Stevens High School has enjoyed a decade-long dominance in the 4A Wesco that might never been seen again.

The fifth-ranked Vikings have already clinched at least a share of an 11th league championship in a row, and have won 62 consecutive Wesco games heading into a showdown against No. 10 Arlington.

The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Pacific time in Arlington. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 9. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: LAKE STEVENS VS. ARLINGTON

FIRST QUARTER

Will be updated once game starts.

---

About Lake Stevens

Key players— OL Luke Baird, TE/LB Keagan Howard, RB Jayshon Limar, QB Kolton Matson, WR Seth Price.

About Arlington

Key players— LB Alex Cunningham, QB Leyton Martin, RB Caleb Reed, OL Dylan Scott, WR/DB Jake Willis.

WEEK 9 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER

---

---

