Lake Stevens vs. Arlington: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in ninth week (11/1/2024)
Lake Stevens High School has enjoyed a decade-long dominance in the 4A Wesco that might never been seen again.
The fifth-ranked Vikings have already clinched at least a share of an 11th league championship in a row, and have won 62 consecutive Wesco games heading into a showdown against No. 10 Arlington.
The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Pacific time in Arlington. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 9. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: LAKE STEVENS VS. ARLINGTON
FIRST QUARTER
Will be updated once game starts.
---
About Lake Stevens
Key players— OL Luke Baird, TE/LB Keagan Howard, RB Jayshon Limar, QB Kolton Matson, WR Seth Price.
About Arlington
Key players— LB Alex Cunningham, QB Leyton Martin, RB Caleb Reed, OL Dylan Scott, WR/DB Jake Willis.
* WEEK 9 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER
---
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---