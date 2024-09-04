Must-know 100 Washington high school football players in 2024, Part 3 (Class 4A)
As the 2024 Washington high school football season approaches, SBLive WA is zeroing in on the state's must-see players throughout all classifications.
Final part: Class 4A standouts.
Criteria:
* Overall body of work - team and individual success - was the biggest factor.
* College recruiting has some impact as well.
* Incoming ninth graders/varsity newcomers were not considered for this list, as well as players expected to miss much, if not, all of 2024 with a serious injury.
* Schools were allowed a maximum of four (4) selections to the must-see 100.
After conversations with coaches and other media, SBLive has compiled the following list of Class 4A standouts:
---
CLASS 4A
WR/DB Xavier Ahrens, Curtis, sr. — Four-year starter for Vikings tallied 1,500-plus all-purpose yards and 13 total touchdowns last fall, and had team-leading four interceptions on way to 4A SPSL first-team defensive back honors. Returning SBLive all-state selection has five D1 offers.
OL/DL Connor Aney, Glacier Peak, sr. — 4A Wesco first-team defensive lineman last season is arguably league's best two-way lineman heading into fall. Also a two-time defending Mat Classic champion.
OL/DL Josaiah Asuega, South Kitsap, sr. — A throwback to the 1980s and 1990s when this program was one of state leaders in producing elite lineman. Leader on Wolves’ defensive line also set to anchor offense at tackle this fall.
OL/DL Jack Beardall, Eastlake, sr. — Southern Utah commit was a 4A KingCo first-teamer at offensive guard last fall, but can play any of the interior line positions.
OL Landon Biglin, Kamiakin, sr. — What a multi-year stretch of quality linemen the Braves had had -and Biglin, the coach's son, has been right in the middle of it as an all-4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference center.
WR/DB D’Aryhian Clemons, Spanaway Lake, sr. — UW commit was a 3A PCL first-teamer on offense and defense last season, pacing Spanaway Lake in rushing, all-purpose yards and touchdowns. Moving to receiver this fall.
TE Carter Cocke, Sumner, sr. — Montana State commit is a key blocker for Spartans in running game, and proven receiver (seven TDs last season) through the air. Returning SBLive all-state selection and 4A SPSL first-teamer.
OL/DL Derek Colman-Brusa, Kennedy Catholic, jr. — State’s top recruit in the 2026 class, per 247Sports, enters season with 13 D1 offers. 4A NPSL defensive lineman of the year last season led the Lancers in tackles for loss (20) and sacks (14). Returning SBLive all-state selection.
OL/DL Lowen Colman-Brusa, Kennedy Catholic, sr. — UW commit was a 4A NPSL first-team offensive lineman for the Lancers last fall, blocking for an offense that averaged 400-plus yards per game. Late bloomer has caught fire.
ATH/DB Peyton Cunningham, North Creek, sr. — Massive-upside athlete can line up all over for Jaguars, including the backfield and in the slot. Long term, he is likely a D1 defensive prospect at linebacker (even though he is a safety at North Creek).
QB Jake Davidson, Camas, sr. — Papermakers’ starter is back after throwing for 2,500-plus yards and 23 touchdowns on the way to 4A GSHL first-team honors last fall. Should be showcasing dual-threat skills more under Adam Mathieson.
WR Isaiah Docken, Gonzaga Prep, jr. — It's rare the Bullpups and their triple-option reputation land an elite wide receiver (but here we are). His talent will encourage GSL champions to throw - and run - in his direction.
RB Kyson Douglas, Puyallup, sr. — Begn his prep career at receiver, but injuries shifted him to running back last fall where he was team's rushing leader (nine TDs), earning all-4A SPSL second-team honors.
RB/LB Jonathan Epperson, Auburn Riverside, sr. — UW commit was a 3A NPSL first-team performer last season. Bulked up to 215 pounds this season to handle heavy workload on both sides of the ball.
TE/LB Noah Flores, Graham-Kapowsin, sr. — UCLA commit will be pivotal for Eagles’ offense as top target in passing game (400-plus receiving yards, five TDs last season) and key blocker in rushing attack.
TE/LB Keagan Howard, Lake Stevens, sr. — Returning 4A Wesco first-team linebacker led defending 4A champions in tackles (120) last season, and is Vikings’ top returning receiving target. He is only returning two-way starter in 2024.
QB Brady Jay, Moses Lake, jr. — 4A CBBN co-offensive MVP last season gets green light to light up 'Air Raid' offense. He threw for 3,200-plus yards and 48 touchdowns, and could improve on those totals with expected deeper playoff run.
RB/LB Indiana Jones, Kennedy Catholic, sr. — Reigning 4A NPSL MVP piled up 1,500-plus yards and 28 TDs to pace Lancers’ offense last fall, and was a top playmaker on defense, too. Returning SBLive first-team all-state selection.
TE/DL Logan Knaevelsrud, Mount Si, sr. — Wildcats’ defensive end found the backfield often last fall, and is set to lead Mount Si as only returning two-way starter.
WR/DB David Kuku, Kamiakin, sr. — WSU commit was a 4A/3A MCC first-team defensive back last fall, tallying 33 pass break-ups. Has elite ball skills, and big frame to body up wide receiver in one-on-one coverage.
WR/DB Casey Larson, Woodinville, sr. — Idaho commit totaled 1,100-plus yards and 11 TDs last season on the way to 4A KingCo first-team honors at wide receiver and cornerback. Returning SBLive all-state selection.
OL/DL Kaleb Leatigaga, Graham-Kapowsin, sr. — 3A Metro League Mountain first-team center last season at Garfield key addition to Eagles’ offensive and defensive lines. Brother, Pule, is starter at Portland State.
RB/LB Antoine Lee, Kentwood, sr. — Three-time 4A NPSL first-teamer has multiple 1,000-plus yard seasons, not only leading Kentwood’s backfield, but entire offense. Should leave program with bevy of rushing records.
RB Jayshon Limar, Lake Stevens, sr. — Returning 4A Wesco first-team running back paced the defending 4A state champions in rushing and all-purpose yards last fall, and collected 15 total TDs. Enters season with eight D1offers.
WR/LB Cooper MacPherson, Chiawana, sr. — Reigning 4A/3A MCC defensive player of the year and SBLive first-team all-state selection collected 25 tackles for loss and 12 sacks last fall, and is hailed as one of area's best defenders in years.
WR/DB Colson Mackey, Richland, sr. — Bombers are loaded with top-notch receiver depth, and this 4A/3A MCC first-team selection last fall posted 1,000-plus receiving yards and hauled in 12 touchdown catches as the deep outside threat.
WR/DB Parker Mady, Curtis, sr. — Four-year starter for the Vikings piled up 1,500-plus all-purpose yards and 16 total touchdowns last fall, and led Curtis in receiving on the way to 4A SPSL first-team WR honors. Returning SBLive all-state selection enters season with two D1 offers.
QB Leyton Martin, Arlington, sr. — Last season’s SBLive comeback player of the year was also a 3A Wesco North first-team signal caller, collecting 3,000-plus total yards and 43 total touchdowns. One of top dual threats in the state.
QB Kolton Matson, Lake Stevens, sr. — Reigning SBLive offensive player of the year, Gatorade state MVP and 4A Wesco first-teamer has been Vikings’ signal caller in three consecutive 4A title games — including back-to-back wins past two seasons. Totaled 3,400-plus yards and 55 touchdowns last fall.
RB/LB Lance McGee, Davis, jr. — Plays in the backfield for the Pirates, but wit his size and gliding athleticism, he can play anywhere. Sophomore season was cut short due to injuries in 2023, but best player in Yakima area is too talented not to rebound.
RB Wyatt Mickelberry, Bothell, sr.: Cougars have not had this level of speed at tailback in years, and after they adjust scheme to more run-oriented style, Mickelberry will get as many carries as he can handle - and likely produce big numbers.
WR/DB Gavin Packer, Skyview, sr. — Boise State commit is a technician of his craft - a superior route runner who catches everything thrown his way. Two-time all-state selection was also 4A GSHL first-team selection last season (10 TDs).
WR/DB Braylon Pope, Sumner, soph. — Coach Keith Ross assured the crowd as 4A SPSL media day that offense will throw it 50 times a game. He was joking, but had good reason to with this speedster on the back end catching touchdowns (11 as a ninth grader).
TE/LB Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, Bethel, sr. — State’s top recruit in 2025 class is headed to UW after collecting 20 total D1 offers. Averaged 10-plus tackles per game in injury-shortened 2023 season, but will be asked to shoulder heavy workload as senior.
QB Landon Renfroe, Eastlake, sr. — Consensus top returning signal caller in 4A KingCo, he threw for 2,200-plus yards and 21 touchdowns last fall. Now as undsiputed team leader, he will be asked to get even more out of the pass game as a senior.
ATH/LB Kaden Rolfsness, Puyallup, sr. — Moved from quarterback to the backfield during injury-shortened junior season, and piled up 14 total touchdowns, including 10 rushing. Set to lead Vikings’ offense in "Slash" role (QB, RB, H-back)..
TE/DL Victor Sanchez Hernandez, Kamiak, sr. — In three seasons, he has gone from new to football to D1 commit (UW). Was a 4A Wesco first-team selection at defensive end last fall, and uses some of world-class Taekwondo training to hunt quarterbacks.
TE/LB Nikko Speer, Camas, sr. — Reigning 4A GSHL defensive player of the year piled up 143 tackles in middle of Papermakers' defense last fall. Returning SBLive first-team all-state linebacker as well.
OL/DL Jacob Tracy, Yelm, sr. — Boise State commit was a 3A SSC first-team tight end last season, but on advice of coaches, did camp circuit as an offensive lineman. He flourished at combines, and is set to anchor Tornados’ line this fall at left tackle.
DL Hezachariah Tua, Skyview, sr. — Edge rusher tied for team lead in tackles for loss last season (10), and was a 4A GSHL first-team defensive lineman and SBLive all-state selection.
TE/DL T’Andre Waverly, Kamiak, sr. — Too talented to be limited to the one touchdown he scored in 2023. He will be focal point of offense, and is returning 4A Wesco first-teamer on both offense and defense. Enters season with 20 FBS offers.
RB/DL Luke Webb, Camas, sr. — Former JSerra Catholic (Calif.) edge rusher has an insatiable drive to get to the quarterback. Will command constant double teams, or WSU commit will be well on way to season or 20 sacks (or more).
WR/DB Cameron Weir, Skyline, sr. — One of fastest players in Washington, 4A KingCo first-team wide receiver and cornerback last season collected 1,300-plus all-purpose yards — including 900-plus through the air and 10 touchdowns.
WR/DB Jake Willis, Arlington, sr. — Returning 3A Wesco North first-teamer collected 800-plus receiving yards last season, and hauled in 12 touchdowns from Leyton Martin. High-points passes as well as any receiver, and has strong hands to win 50-50 balls.
---