Observations from 5 MLK Day basketball games about WIAA championship contenders
One of the conveniently great things about MLK Day basketball is that it brings programs together from around Washington for matchups that you might not ordinarly see.
Those types of games were held all over western Washington on Monday.
Here are the five basketball games - with observations - SBLive WA got out and watched from Kent and Federal Way:
---
LYNDEN MIGHT BE MOST COMPLETE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM IN WASHINGTON
Rob Adams gets teased often about the timing in his return to coaching Lynden High School girls basketball.
It was perfect.
The Lions knocked off Ellensburg a year ago to claim the WIAA Class 2A champions, returned front-line playmakers Payton Mills and Finley Parcher (who will be back in 2025-26 as well) this winter and are playing as if they have not skipped a beat.
But there are more subtle reasons this might be the most complete roster in Washington, regardless of classification: Lexi Hermanutz flashes legitimate scoring as a No. 3 option. Kiki York is a lockdown perimeter defender who doesn't really care about getting her shots. And Rian Stephan, a 6-foot-2 UW volleyball commit, only adds more length to an already-skyscraping lineup.
Lynden's early fourth-quarter stretch against Class 1A contender King's - a 16-2 run - at the King Showcase in Kent is all you need to know about Lions' peak performance on both ends.
"We have moments out there," Adams said. "Biggest things for us was I thought we were defending really well in the first half ... but we weren't playing offense with a lot of rhythm and flow. Once we settled in and collectively caught our breath, we had a nice second half. We played 10 people - we always do - and we just kind of wear on you."
---
ELLENSBURG GIRLS PLAYING FASTER ... AND THAT IS SCARY
Of course, one of the teams Lynden might have to go through - again - in March is Ellensburg, who had its 75-game winning streak (and run of two Class 2A titles) snapped by the Lions in a tense WIAA championship game.
With 6-foot-4 center Alana Marrs enrolled at Oregon State University volleyball early, and no longer with the team, the playing dynamic has shifted to an increase in tempo on both ends, led by electrifying point guard Jamison Philip.
Because of Philip's unique ability to react to action with fast hands and gravity-defying cutback movement, the change might actually benefit the Bulldogs, whose trapping press wears down opposing guards.
And they have just enough height with Layne Rogel (5-foot-11) and Bella Standish (5-8), who looks like the program's next great playmaker, to not be severely overmatched on the interior.
Ellensburg posted arguably the most impressive win of the winter anywhere by deflating bigger-and-more-physical 4A Emerald Ridge, 62-33, at the Dream Showcase in Federal Way.
"You could tell we were a little nervous," Ellensburg girls coach Tim Rave said. "By the end of the first quarter, we got back to playing our game of (being) unselfish and making the right reads and right plays."
---
RICHLAND BOYS HAVE OFFENSIVE FIREPOWER IN BUNDLES
Approaching 450 wins as Richland's all-time winningest coach, Earl Streufert has had multiple 20-point-oer-game scoers working together on the same before.
But anything close to big guards Landen Northrop and Lance Horntvedt, who plays with such strength and exude three-level scoring ability?
"I’ve had some really good guard combos … but I’ve never had two guys who can dominate you physically," Streufert said. "These guys are special. They can both post you. They both can drive through contact. They both can make a secondary move.
"They both have a lot of things you have to consider."
In a non-league win against Tahomain Federal Way, Horntvedt had a game-high 31 points. Northrop added 24 points. Both have scored at least 20 points in every game this winter.
Add in the presence of Jackson Woodard, who is taking on more and more of the ball-handling duties ... if Richland gets its desired 80 possessions per game, it will be a challenge to keep the Bombers under 80 points.
---
LAKE WASHINGTON IS BEST WHEN IT IS EDGY AND ATTACKING
The scouting-report quip these days, even among the Lake Washington standouts, is they like to fire away from the 3-point arc.
And with the likes of senior Paige Citron, junior Ashley Uusitalo and sophomore Julia Benthin creating opportunities, it is easy to see why the Kangaroos like that approach. Regularly, they are uncontested looks at the basket.
But against fellow Class 4A contender Sumner, when the shots were not falling, and they were trailing in the game at Federal Way - coach Jeff Wilson had his team change it up.
Uusitalo and Benthin began attacking the hoop and making shots, which enabled them to enjoy a ore inside-to-outside scoring pattern. And, on top of it all, their defensive energy picked up.
In the end, it resulted in a 58-47 victory over the Spartans - a game that wasn't that close, particularly after how both teams played in the second half. Uusitalo led all scorers with 22 points - 15 coming in second half. Benthin added 18.
"Yeah, we can attack early when it is there," Wilson said. "But when we're patient in our offense and we get some movement and we get mismatches that we like, we can be really efficient."
---
NO CONTENDER CARES LESS ABOUT WHO IT PLAYS THAN DAVIS
Also in the conversation for best girls squad in Washington is Davis of Yakima, which currently sits at No. 1 in SBLive WA's all-classification rankings.
And it is clear more than anything about the Pirates - they don't care what name shows up on the opposing uniform. They just play.
Their style of shooting 3-pointers and playing with such physicality wears opponents out, just like Tahoma in Federal Way in a 68-50 win.
Already, the Pirates have wins over defending state champion Camas, Mead, Tahoma and Union in non-league action, and Kamiakin in 4A Mid-Columbia Conference. Their only two losses have come against Oregon powers Clackamas and Willamette.
Sophomore Cheyenne Hull is the headliner scorer but can also be a tone-setting enforcer. She is one of the top all-around players in the state.
But with the addition of rangy point guard Deets Parrish, and deadly perimeter shooting from Averie Brandt and Isa Garcia, this team - while not deep - is relentless.
---