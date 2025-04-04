On doorstep of 2025 NFL Draft: Jaden Robinson overcomes early hardships to become pro-football hopeful
Jaden Robinson had six seasons with Oregon State University football to prepare for what he deemed "the biggest interview of his life."
Robinson knew he was a fringe NFL Draft prospect - one with a tall, wiry frame and attention-grabbing measurables to at least pique the interest of floating NFL scouting personnel at the university's mid-March pro day in Corvallis, Oregon.
"I felt like I had a lot to prove," Robinson said.
His workout went so well, Fox Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang, who was in attendance, now thinks there is a chance Robinson could be a third-day draft pick.
"He was the most explosive athlete there," Rang said.
Perhaps even more impressive is how Robinson reached this point. His journey to high-level football has been remarkable.
It began in a downtrodden Oakland neighborhood where, as a youth, Robinson was heading down a potentially dangerous path. He was constantly messing up in school. And one day, he and a buddy were caught taking food out of a convenience store without paying for it.
His mother, Kashann Brown, an award-winning musician, knew a drastic change needed to be made for her family.
"I was stealing, and my mom immediately saw the downfall," Robinson said. "So, we came to Seattle. We stayed in a shelter for a little bit, and lived in Federal Way before we moved to Auburn."
They moved to the apartments near Auburn Riverside High School where Robinson enrolled in 2014.
Awaiting him were three male role models who drastically changed the direction of his life - Bryant Thomas, the football coach at the time, and two of his assistants, Marcus Yzaguirre and Keith Terry.
When Robinson arrived, all of his focus was into basketball. In fact, t was on the court during warmups before a junior-varsity game where Yzaguirre ("Izzy") first noticed his boundless jumping ability.
"He went up for a layup casually and came close to dunking," Yzaguirre said. "I said to him, 'You need to play football' because I knew we could get him a scholarship."
But first, it took some convincing - of his mother.
"I remember we were at a team football camp and stayed overnight," Robinson said. "She didn't think I was where I was supposed to be, so she sent my stepdad to check on me.
"She had to be convinced on me playing sports, in general. Once I did, she saw my grades come up, and behavior-wise, I was good."
After a so-so debut sophomore season in football, Robinson joined the Washington Warriors 7-vs-7 offseason club program. And in the summer, his play took off. So did his recruiting attention.
"We went to a (Pylon 7on7 Football) tournament in Las Vegas, and Jaden won three games for us by himself," Terry said. "He put on a clinic. He was coming out.
"We thought this kid could be special."
He was - in all three sports of football, basketball and track and field.
By the time he was a senior, Robinson was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com. He was the 4A NPSL's defensive back of the year, and selected to the Associated Press' all-state second team. He also signed with Oregon State University.
"He was willing to work," Yzaguirre said. "And he showed himself to be so genuine with people."
In basketball, despite his team winning just four games in 2017-18, Robinson was voted an all-league second teamer (NBA forward Jaden McDaniels, of Federal Way, was the co-MVP).
And in track, he registered five WIAA championship podium finishes in two seasons competing in the Class 4A sprints, running personal-best times of 10.74 seconds in the 100 meters, 21.70 in the 200 and 49.66 in his lone season running the 400 as a senior.
After early-tenure shoulder issues at Oregon State, Robinson became the Beavers' top cover defensive back the past two seasons, putting himself in line for a shot at the NFL.
"I mean, I thank God every day. I am really grateful to be where I am in life," Robinson said. "I am grateful for my mom and my brother (Jordan). They laid a foundation for me, and all I had to do was take advantage of an opportunity."
