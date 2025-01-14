Rainier Beach vs. Eastside Catholic: Live score, updates of Washington high school boys basketball (1/13/2025)
For the first time since Eastside Catholic took home its first big gold ball from winning the WIAA Class 3A boys basketball championship - the rematch is here.
Crusaders host Rainier Beach on Monday night in Sammamish.
The two programs meet at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
PRE-GAME: RAINIER BEACH VS. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC
FIRST QUARTER
Updates will be given at end of each quarter.
About Rainier Beach
Key players— G Dre Morris, G Jayden Petty, G Kaden Powers,
About Eastside Catholic
Key players— F Yabi Aklog, G Dash Ingram, F Achilles Reyna.
