High School

Rainier Beach vs. Eastside Catholic: Live score, updates of Washington high school boys basketball (1/13/2025)

Rematch of WIAA 3A championship game last March - won by the Crusaders in the Tacoma Dome

Todd Milles

Dash Ingram and Eastside Catholic are reigning WIAA Class 3A basketball champions in 2024-25.
Dash Ingram and Eastside Catholic are reigning WIAA Class 3A basketball champions in 2024-25. / Photo by Vince Miller

For the first time since Eastside Catholic took home its first big gold ball from winning the WIAA Class 3A boys basketball championship - the rematch is here.

Crusaders host Rainier Beach on Monday night in Sammamish.

The two programs meet at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 9. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: RAINIER BEACH VS. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC

FIRST QUARTER

Updates will be given at end of each quarter.

About Rainier Beach

Key playersG Dre Morris, G Jayden Petty, G Kaden Powers,

About Eastside Catholic

Key players— F Yabi Aklog, G Dash Ingram, F Achilles Reyna.

Published
