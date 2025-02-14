Rainier Beach vs. Garfield: Live score, updates of Washington high school boys basketball (2/14/2025)
Who know if any 3A Metro League boys basketball team can take down top-ranked Rainier Beach this season?
But Garfield is sure getting its fair share of opportunities.
The latest comes Friday night when the two storied city rivals play for the championship in the Metro League tournament.
The two programs meet at 8 p.m. Pacific time on the campus of Seattle Pacific University. A live feed was available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 13. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: RAINIER BEACH VS. GARFIELD
About Rainier Beach
Key players— G Keaundre Morris, G Jaylen Petty, G Kaden Powers.
About Garfield
Key players— G Isaiah Davis, F JuJu Ervin, G Tripp Haywood.
