High School

Rainier Beach vs. Garfield: Live score, updates of Washington high school boys basketball (2/14/2025)

It is Round 3 between the two 3A Metro rivals this season, this time in the league tournament championship game

Todd Milles

Mike Bethea has Rainier Beach in position to think WIAA boys basketball championship in March.
Mike Bethea has Rainier Beach in position to think WIAA boys basketball championship in March. / Photo by Vince Miller

Who know if any 3A Metro League boys basketball team can take down top-ranked Rainier Beach this season?

But Garfield is sure getting its fair share of opportunities.

The latest comes Friday night when the two storied city rivals play for the championship in the Metro League tournament.

The two programs meet at 8 p.m. Pacific time on the campus of Seattle Pacific University. A live feed was available on NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 13. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: RAINIER BEACH VS. GARFIELD

---

About Rainier Beach

Key players—  G Keaundre Morris, G Jaylen Petty, G Kaden Powers.

About Garfield

Key players— G Isaiah Davis, F JuJu Ervin, G Tripp Haywood.

---

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Home/Washington