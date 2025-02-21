Richland vs. Gonzaga Prep: Live score, updates of Washington high school boys basketball (2/20/2025)
While top-ranked Richland has loudly blown out many teams in the Mid-Columbia Conference, No. 5 Gonzaga Prep has just quietly taken care of business in the Greater Spokane League.
Both of eastern Washington's best teams play Thursday night for the Class 4A District 6 championship.
The two programs meet at 6 p.m. Pacific time in Spokane. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 14. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: RICHLAND VS. GONZAGA PREP
FIRST QUARTER
Updates given when game begins.
---
About Richland
Key players— G Lance Horntvedt, G Landen Northrop, G Jackson Woodard
About Gonzaga Prep
Key players— G Hudson Floyd, G Brogan Howell, F Carter Nilson
---
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---