Road to regionals: Washington high school (WIAA) 4A girls basketball preview, game picks
Only one more game separates WIAA state-championship hopefuls from the destination spot for Class 4A basketball: Tacoma Dome.
Starting Friday, 16 teams play in the regional round of the WIAA playoffs - with 12 schools advancing to the state tournament in Tacoma.
Here is the Class 4A regional girls basketball primer:
---
CLASS 4A SCHEDULE (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Davis of Yakima (20-2) vs. 8-seed Sumner (22-4), 6 p.m. Saturday, Davis HS
2-seed Lake Washington (23-4) vs. 7-seed Camas (19-6), 6 p.m. Friday, Lake Washington HS, Kirkland
3-seed Chiawana (22-1) vs. 6-seed Auburn (19-6), 8 p.m. Friday, Richland HS
4-seed Woodinville (23-4) vs. 5-seed Union (20-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Bellevue College
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Mead (16-7) vs. No. 16-seed Eastmont (17-7), 6 p.m. Saturday, Central Valley HS, Spokane
10-seed Issaquah (19-11) vs. No. 15-seed Lake Stevens (16-7), 8 p.m. Saturday, Issaquah HS
11-seed Redmond (22-4) vs. No. 14-seed Kennedy Catholic (18-6), 6 p.m. Saturday, Issaquah HS
12-seed Emerald Ridge (18-7) vs. No. 13-seed Glacier Peak (18-7), noon Saturday, University of Puget Sound, Tacoma
---
TOP DOG
Davis of Yakima is the only team in the classification that has not lost to a school from Washington, and that includes wins over reigning Class 4A champion Camas, GSHL winner Union, 4A NPSL champion Tahoma and District 6 powers Mead and Kamiakin.
CAN FILL IT UP
Right now, Union junior Brooklynn Haywood is the most challenging guard assignment in Washington. She can get a shot off against anybody - at any distance. Close to 2,000 career points, she is on pace to break Hailey Van Lith's state-record career scoring mark (2,994 points).
CAN'T-MISS MATCHUP
For two teams that have not played very often, Davis of Yakima and Sumner don't care much for each other, especially after their tension-filled WIAA tournament game last season for third place. State's best sophomores - Sumner's Kawehi Bornd and Davis' Cheyenne Hull - go at it.
GAME PICKS
Davis of Yakima over Sumner
Lake Washington over Camas
Chiawana over Auburn
Union over Woodinville
Mead over Eastmont
Issaquah over Lake Stevens
Redmond over Kennedy Catholic
Emerald Ridge over Glacier Peak
---
Playoff Pick 'Em
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
High School On SI is celebrating the WIAA Hardwood Classic and the road to the Tacoma Dome with a $500 prize to the winners of the 4A Boys and 4A Girls brackets in the Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge. Enter for free today!
---
SBLIVE FINAL WASHINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Davis of Yakima (20-2)
2. Chiawana (22-1)
3. Lake Washington (23-4)
4. Woodinville (23-4)
5. Union (20-3)
6. Camas (19-6)
7. Auburn (19-6)
8. Sumner (222-4)
9. Mead (16-7)
10. Issaquah (19-11)
Others: Redmond (22-4), Emerald Ridge (18-7), Kennedy Catholic (18-6), Lake Stevens (16-7).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Central Valley (23-0)
2. North Thurston (26-1)
3. Lakeside of Seattle (22-4)
4. White River (22-3)
5. Seattle Prep (20-7)
6. Ridgeline (20-4)
7. Eastside Catholic (15-11)
8. Kennewick (17-6)
9. Roosevelt (17-9)
10. Stanwood (20-4)
Others: Bellevue (20-6), Garfield (13-9), Meadowdale (17-6), River Ridge (20-7).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (24-0)
2. Ellensburg (24-0)
3. Deer Park (23-0)
4. W.F. West (23-1)
5. Archbishop Murphy (22-2)
6. Prosser (21-4)
7. Columbia River (20-3)
8. Woodland (17-4)
9. Bainbridge (19-5)
10. Eatonville (19-3)
Others: Port Angeles (17-6).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Lynden Christian (18-3)
2. Bellevue Christian (21-2)
3. King's (17-7)
4. Zillah (20-3)
5. Annie Wright (19-5)
6. Seton Catholic (18-6)
7. Cashmere (17-7)
8. Naches Valley (20-5)
9. Nooksack Valley (16-8)
10. Montesano (17-7)
Others: Wapato (14-10), Cedar Park Christian (15-7), King's Way Christian (16-5).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Adna (21-2)
2. Rainier (20-3)
3. Reardan (19-2)
4. Brewster (20-4)
5. Napavine (19-6)
6. Mount Vernon Christian (19-3)
7. Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-5)
8. Northwest Christian of Colbert (19-4)
9. Mabton (22-4)
10. Columbia of Burbank (17-7)
Others: Liberty of Spangle (19-7).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Neah Bay (20-1)
2. Garfield-Palouse (21-2)
3. Waterville-Mansfield (20-3)
4. Yakama Tribal (19-3)
5. Wellpinit (21-2)
6. Pateros (19-5)
7. Inchelium (20-2)
8. Oakesdale (18-5)
9. Lummi (22-4)
10. Sunnyside Christian (19-5)
Others: Pe Ell (21-0), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (14-6), Crosspoint (17-7), Taholah (17-6).
---