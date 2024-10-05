Royal vs. Cashmere: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in fifth week (10/04/2024)
When Cashmere joined the 1A SCAC during last offseason, it had one primary aim in its new league.
Beat powerhouse Royal.
The No. 4 Bulldogs finally get their chance Friday when they host the defending WIAA Class 1A champions who are ranked No. 1.
The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on NCWLife.com.
FIRST QUARTER
About Royal
Key players— QB/LB Lance Allred, WR/LB Ben Jenks, RB/LB Santana Luna, TE/LB Nathan Niebla, WR/DB Shea Stevenson.
About Cashmere
Key players— OL/Dl Prin Fox, QB Rylan Hatmaker, OL/LB Brody Larson, DL Jacob Savage, WR/DB Logan Spies
