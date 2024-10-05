Royal vs. Cashmere: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in fifth week (10/04/2024)

High School

Pair of top-four squads - and new 1A SCAC rivals - square off in a small-school blockbuster

Todd Milles

Cashmere is a new 1A SCAC member in 2024, which means an annual showdown against powerhouse Royal in football.
When Cashmere joined the 1A SCAC during last offseason, it had one primary aim in its new league.

Beat powerhouse Royal.

The No. 4 Bulldogs finally get their chance Friday when they host the defending WIAA Class 1A champions who are ranked No. 1.

The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on NCWLife.com.

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 5. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: ROYAL VS. CASHMERE

Refresh for the latest.

FIRST QUARTER

Updates coming when came starts

About Royal

Key players— QB/LB Lance Allred, WR/LB Ben Jenks, RB/LB Santana Luna, TE/LB Nathan Niebla, WR/DB Shea Stevenson.

About Cashmere

Key players— OL/Dl Prin Fox, QB Rylan Hatmaker, OL/LB Brody Larson, DL Jacob Savage, WR/DB Logan Spies

WEEK 5 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER

