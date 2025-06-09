Another one rung up: Skyview's Maddie Milhorn named Washington Gatorade softball player of the year for second time
Was there really any doubt?
After another shutdown pitching season, this time leading Skyview High School to a WIAA Class 4A softball championship, senior Maddie Milhorn racked up another big honor - 2025 Gatorade state player of the year.
The right-hander posted a 21-1 record with a 0.46 earned-run average, striking out 235 batters and allowing just 29 hits in 107 innings pitched.
In four WIAA tournament games, Milhorn gave up one run in 26 innings pitched to lead the Storm to a second Class 4A championship in Richland.
The four-time 4A GSHL player of the year also held a .492 batting average with nine home runs and 38 runs batted in.
Milhorn also has a 3.75 grade-point average and volunteers her time at the local Salvation Army - off-the-field principles the Gatorade selection committee values very highly.
The Oregon Ducks signee also won the prestigious award in 2023 as a sophomore, and now becomes the state's first multiple Gatorade state winner since Shadle Park pitcher Samantha Skillingstad (2007, 2008), who also went on to play with the Ducks in college.
It was the fifth consecutive season an ace pitcher was selected for the award. The last time a position player got the nod was Roger of Puyallup infielder Raigan Barrett in 2020.
---