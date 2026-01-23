High School

Spokane Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026

Get Spokane area schedules and scores as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season continues on Friday, January 23

Brady Twombly

Gonzaga Prep Bullpups vs Mt. Spokane Wildcats - Jan 20, 2026
There are 24 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 23, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

Asotin vs Pomeroy — 5:30 p.m.

Lakeside vs Riverside — 5:30 p.m.

Moses Lake vs Sunnyside — 5:30 p.m.

North Central vs East Valley — 5:30 p.m.

Central Valley vs Gonzaga Prep — 5:30 p.m.

Tri-Cities Prep vs Warden — 5:30 p.m.

Shadle Park vs Mt. Spokane — 5:30 p.m.

Ephrata vs Quincy — 5:30 p.m.

Othello vs Grandview — 5:30 p.m.

Lewis & Clark vs Cheney — 5:30 p.m.

Ferris vs Ridgeline — 5:30 p.m.

Clarkston vs Pullman — 5:30 p.m.

Rogers vs West Valley — 5:30 p.m.

Wahluke vs Zillah — 5:45 p.m.

Royal vs Connell — 5:45 p.m.

Omak vs Manson — 6:00 p.m.

Liberty Bell vs Okanogan — 6:00 p.m.

Lake Roosevelt vs Tonasket — 6:00 p.m.

Brewster vs Bridgeport — 6:00 p.m.

Colville vs Bonners Ferry — 7:15 p.m.

Reardan vs Jenkins — 7:30 p.m.

Davenport vs Kettle Falls — 7:30 p.m.

Liberty vs Lind-Ritzville — 7:30 p.m.

Northwest Christian School vs Newport — 7:30 p.m.

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

