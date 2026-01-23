Spokane Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 24 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 23, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Asotin vs Pomeroy — 5:30 p.m.
Lakeside vs Riverside — 5:30 p.m.
Moses Lake vs Sunnyside — 5:30 p.m.
North Central vs East Valley — 5:30 p.m.
Central Valley vs Gonzaga Prep — 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Cities Prep vs Warden — 5:30 p.m.
Shadle Park vs Mt. Spokane — 5:30 p.m.
Ephrata vs Quincy — 5:30 p.m.
Othello vs Grandview — 5:30 p.m.
Lewis & Clark vs Cheney — 5:30 p.m.
Ferris vs Ridgeline — 5:30 p.m.
Clarkston vs Pullman — 5:30 p.m.
Rogers vs West Valley — 5:30 p.m.
Wahluke vs Zillah — 5:45 p.m.
Royal vs Connell — 5:45 p.m.
Omak vs Manson — 6:00 p.m.
Liberty Bell vs Okanogan — 6:00 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt vs Tonasket — 6:00 p.m.
Brewster vs Bridgeport — 6:00 p.m.
Colville vs Bonners Ferry — 7:15 p.m.
Reardan vs Jenkins — 7:30 p.m.
Davenport vs Kettle Falls — 7:30 p.m.
Liberty vs Lind-Ritzville — 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Christian School vs Newport — 7:30 p.m.
