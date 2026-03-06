High School

Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Girls Basketball State Quarterfinal Matchups Set; Full Brackets

The 2026 MPSSAA girls basketball state tournament moves to the quarterfinal round Saturday with contenders across all four classes battling for spots in the semifinals and a trip to the championships at UMBC.
Kiera West scored a combined 67 points in the final two rounds of the MPSSAA Class 3A state tournament to earn MVP honors while leading South River to the state crown.
The 2026 Maryland (MPSSAA) high school girls basketball state quarterfinal matchups have been set for Saturday, March 7.

High School on SI has brackets for all four classes in the MPSSAA high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will take place at UMBC.

(Click on links below for full brackets)

CLASS 4A

No. 8 Eleanor Roosevelt at No. 1 Whitman

No. 7 Dulaney at No. 2 Richard Montgomery

No. 6 Western at No. 3 Bowie

No. 5 Flowers at No. 4 Clarksburg

CLASS 3A

No. 8 Wootton at No. 1 Edgewood

No. 7 Frederick at No. 2 Poly

No. 6 Largo at No. 3 South River

No. 5 Reservoir at No. 4 Howard

CLASS 2A

No. 8 Thomas Stone at No. 1 Wicomico

No. 7 Glenelg at No. 2 Douglass-PG

No. 6 Rising Sun at No. 3 Williamsport

No. 5 Manchester Valley at No. 4 Forest Park

CLASS 1A

No. 8 Pocomoke at No. 1 Smithsburg

No. 7 CMIT-North at No. 2 Pikesville

No. 6 Perryville at No. 3 SEED School

No. 5 Coppin Academy at No. 4 Southern-Garrett

