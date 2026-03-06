Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Girls Basketball State Quarterfinal Matchups Set; Full Brackets
The 2026 Maryland (MPSSAA) high school girls basketball state quarterfinal matchups have been set for Saturday, March 7.
High School on SI has brackets for all four classes in the MPSSAA high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will take place at UMBC.
CLASS 4A
No. 8 Eleanor Roosevelt at No. 1 Whitman
No. 7 Dulaney at No. 2 Richard Montgomery
No. 6 Western at No. 3 Bowie
No. 5 Flowers at No. 4 Clarksburg
CLASS 3A
No. 8 Wootton at No. 1 Edgewood
No. 7 Frederick at No. 2 Poly
No. 6 Largo at No. 3 South River
No. 5 Reservoir at No. 4 Howard
CLASS 2A
No. 8 Thomas Stone at No. 1 Wicomico
No. 7 Glenelg at No. 2 Douglass-PG
No. 6 Rising Sun at No. 3 Williamsport
No. 5 Manchester Valley at No. 4 Forest Park
CLASS 1A
No. 8 Pocomoke at No. 1 Smithsburg
No. 7 CMIT-North at No. 2 Pikesville
No. 6 Perryville at No. 3 SEED School
No. 5 Coppin Academy at No. 4 Southern-Garrett
