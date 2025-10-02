Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025
There are 35 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area this weekend, including five games featuring statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 5 Royal hosting Cashmere.
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Thursday, October 2.
View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 30 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, October 3.
Liberty at DeSales - 3:00 PM
Riverside at North Central - 5:00 PM
Priest River at Colfax - 6:00 PM
Orofino at Grangeville - 6:00 PM
Moscow at Kellogg - 6:00 PM
Timberlake at Lakeland - 6:00 PM
Lake City at Sandpoint - 6:00 PM
Coeur d'Alene at Camas - 6:00 PM
Lewis & Clark at Gonzaga Prep - 6:00 PM
Post Falls at Battle Ground - 7:00 PM
Liberty at Davenport - 7:00 PM
Eisenhower at Moses Lake - 7:00 PM
Colville at Medical Lake - 7:00 PM
Jenkins at Lind-Ritzville - 7:00 PM
Lakeside at Freeman - 7:00 PM
University at Mt. Spokane - 7:00 PM
Deer Park at Clarkston - 7:00 PM
Newport at Asotin - 7:00 PM
Cashmere at Royal - 7:00 PM
Pullman at East Valley - 7:00 PM
Ephrata at Davis - 7:00 PM
Okanogan at Chelan - 7:00 PM
Tonasket at Cascade - 7:00 PM
Shadle Park at Cheney - 7:00 PM
Connell at Naches Valley - 7:00 PM
Ridgeline at Central Valley - 7:00 PM
Prosser at Quincy - 7:00 PM
Othello at East Valley - 7:00 PM
Omak at Brewster - 7:30 PM
West Valley at Rogers - 8:00 PM
View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Saturday, October 4.
View all Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.