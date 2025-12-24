Top 25 Washington Girls High School Basketball State Rankings – Dec. 24, 2025
Washington high school girls basketball saw a much anticipated matchup between Davis and Bellevue but the former came out with the win and the top spot in this weeks High School on SI Washington Top 25 rankings.
The 2A Lynden Lions also had a big win over 3A Stanwood.
1. Davis (5-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Pirates took down Bellevue 79-68 to take over the top spot in the rankings.
2. Bellevue (8-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Wolverines lost back-to-back games, including a 79-68 battle against Davis.
2. Sumner (6-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Spartans defeated its last two opponents by more than 30 points.
4. Lynden (6-0)
Previous rank: 5
The 2A Lions defeated 3A Ferndale 65-29 and 3A Stanwood 67-24. They will face 4A Rogers (Puyallup) on Monday.
5. Lake Washington (6-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Kangaroos made up for their first loss with a 59-37 win over Liberty (Renton) and 76-54 win against Bonney Lake.
6. Roosevelt (5-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Roughriders continue to ride on a strong momentum when they face 2A Archbishop Murphy.
7. Gonzaga Prep (7-0)
Previous rank: 10
The Bullpups defeated Seattle Prep. 63-33 on Tuesday and will face their next opponent Ferris, after the New Year.
8. Union (7-1)
Previous rank: 7
After their first loss, the Titans defeated West Anchorage (Alaska) 85-45 on the road.
9. Woodinville (8-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Falcons suffered their first loss 92-77 to Bellevue but made up for it with a 53-38 win over Snohomish and 62-47 win over Olympia.
10. Eastside Catholic (2-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Crusaders lost at Roosevelt 85-69 on Friday.
11. Ridgeline (5-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Falcons won their last two games by 15 and 31 points.
12. Deer Park (6-0)
Previous rank: 12
The 2A Stags will face the 7-0 Selah Vikings on Monday.
13. Prosser (6-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Mustangs routed CWAC 2A opponents Othello, Ellensburg and East Valley (Yakima) by a combined 216-88 score.
14. Stanwood (6-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Spartans were routed by Lynden 67-24 at home.
15. Lynden Christian (7-0)
Previous rank: 20
The 1A Lyncs won three straight, defeating 3A Sedro-Woolley 70-21, 2A Sehome 51-33 and 4A Arlington 56-43.
16. Tahoma (6-1)
Previous rank: 17
The Bears defeated Kennedy Catholic by two points at home then went on to secure wins over Kentridge and Rogers (Puyallup).
17. Chiawana (7-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Riverhawks will face another tough league oppoent in Southridge on Jan. 2.
18. White River (3-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Hornets bounced back from a home loss to Decatur to gain a road win over Thomas Jefferson.
19. Mead (5-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Panthers saw two strong home wins over Central Valley and Eisenhower.
20. Southridge (5-1)
Previous rank: 22
The Suns lost at Richland 48-45 last week but made up for it with a 67-42 home win over Pasco on Saturday.
21. Archbishop Murphy (5-2)
Previous rank: not ranked
The 2A Wildcats defeated 3A lynnwood 81-14 on Friday.
23. Selah (7-0)
Previous rank: 24
The Vikings won three straight in CWAC 2A and will host Deer Park on Monday.
23. Ellensburg (4-2)
Previous rank:19
The Bulldogs lost back-to-back games to Grandview and Prosser.
24. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (6-0)
Previous rank: 25
25. Edmonds-Woodway (8-1)
Previous rank: 23
The Warriors fell at Archbishop Murphy 72-40 but picked up victories over Marysville-Pilchuck and Bellingham.
Under Consideration
Auburn
Bothell
Camas
Eastlake
Glacier Peak
Kamiakin
Seattle Academy