Washington (WIAA) High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
There are 79 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, February 6, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 11 Deer Park takes on Clarkston and No. 13 Edmonds-Woodway travels to Snohomish.
Washington High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, February 6
With 14 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season rolls on.
WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are nine games scheduled in the WIAA 4A classification on Friday, February 6, highlighted by No. 7 Union vs Skyview. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 14 games scheduled in the WIAA 3A classification on Friday, February 6, highlighted by Lakeside vs Eastside Catholic. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 18 games scheduled in the WIAA 2A classification on Friday, February 6, highlighted by No. 11 Deer Park vs Clarkston. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 18 games scheduled in the WIAA 1A classification on Friday, February 6, highlighted by Jackson vs King's. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There is one game scheduled in the WIAA 2B classification on Friday, February 6. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are six games scheduled in the WIAA 1B classification on Friday, February 6. The game of the night in 1B is Liberty Christian vs Garfield-Palouse. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
