Top 25 Washington high school boys basketball rankings (1/28/2025)
As February draws near, the high school boys basketball season is roughly one month away from the WIAA championships in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane.
Here are the top 25 programs, regardless of classification, ranked in order (records as of Jan. 26):
---
T1. RAINIER BEACH 15-2 (3A)
Skinny: Really melding high-scoring pieces well, and can score faster than any team in the state, led by guards Jaylen Petty and Kaden Powers.
---
T1. ANNIE WRIGHT 14-1 (1A)
Skinny: Just no back-off from this group, wihch is willing to play any team - big or small - at anytime. That is how much confidence Gators have.
---
3. RICHLAND 15-0 (4A)
Skinny: Not there defensively yet, but this squad gets up and down offensively, riding guards Landen Northrop and Lance Horntvedt to big scoring outputs.
---
4. GARFIELD 13-3 (3A)
Skinny: Right now, in terms of talent, led by point guard Tripp Haywood, and style. Bulldogs appear best challenger to Rainier Beach for WIAA crown.
---
5. GLACIER PEAK 14-2 (4A)
Skinny: There's been a lot of up-and-down movement among Class 4A contenders. But not with Grizzlies, who are one of state's steadiest squads.
---
6. AUBURN 16-2 (4A)
Skinny: Going to win loaded 4A NPSL going away, and guard Carter Hansen is runaway league MVP. Can Trojans sustain what they're doing?
---
7. O'DEA 11-6 (3A)
Skinny: It's Jason Kerr. Early-season results mean very little in difficult 3A Metro. But once January hit stride, so have Fighting Irish.
---
8. CAMAS 11-2 (4A)
Skinny: Everybody can fire away from the 3-point line, especially 6-foot-8 junior Ethan Harris, who is much different from his all-state sister (Addison).
---
9. KENTWOOD 14-4 (4A)
Skinny: Big comeback win over 4A Wesco leader Glacier Peak was reminder how dangerous Conks can be in big-game settings.
---
10. EDMONDS-WOODWAY 17-0 (3A)
Skinny: Wherever Cam Hiatt landed in his return from prep school was going to be a better team this winter. Happened to be the Warriors.
--
11. SEATTLE PREP 12-5 (3A)
12. BELLEVUE 14-3 (3A)
13. LYNDEN CHRISTIAN 15-1 (1A)
14. LYNDEN 16-0 (2A)
15. SHORECREST 16-2 (3A)
16. GONZAGA PREP 15-2 (4A)
17. AUBURN MOUNTAINVIEW 17-0 (3A)
18. MONROE 15-2 (3A)
19. OLYMPIA 16-3 (4A)
20. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 14-3 (3A)
21. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 10-9 (3A)
22. DAVIS OF YAKIMA 15-1 (4A)
23. PUYALLUP 15-4 (4A)
24. MOUNT SI 10-5 (4A)
25. WEST VALLEY OF YAKIMA 11-5 (4A)
--