Top 25 Washington high school boys basketball rankings (2/11/2025)
Now in February, it is district playoff time for Washington high school boys basketball season - with the WIAA championships in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane only a few weeks away.
Here are the top 25 programs, regardless of classification, ranked in order (records as of Feb. 8):
---
1. RAINIER BEACH 19-2 (3A)
Skinny: Navigated entire 3A Metro upper division - twice - with no blemishes as Vikings enter league tournament as undisputed favorite.
---
2. ANNIE WRIGHT 17-2 (1A)
Skinny: Lost to Bellevue on back end of three-games-in-three days stretch after defeating Bremerton, top Nisqually challenger Cascade Christian.
---
3. RICHLAND 19-0 (4A)
Skinny: How dominant have Bombers been in Mid-Columbia Conference? Eighteen of their 19 victories have been by double-digit scoring margins.
---
4. GARFIELD 14-5 (3A)
Skinny: The one 3A Metro squad that has stayed within earshot of Rainier Beach in both games, led by PG Tripp Haywood and PF JuJu Ervin.
---
5. GLACIER PEAK 17-2 (4A)
Skinny: Grizzlies have one out-of-state loss - and one ceased-up loss on MLK Day to Kentwood after blowing big lead. Blew through 4A Wesco.
---
6. AUBURN 19-2 (4A)
Skinny: After Chase Mentink's unexpected departure, Trojans developing depth with a couple new faces - and not skipping beat in the process.
---
7. O'DEA 13-7 (3A)
Skinny: 3A Metro tournament and Sea-King District championships are usually a carnival ride in picking winners. Bet on Fighting Irish making noise.
---
8. CAMAS 15-3 (4A)
Skinny: Even after surprising home loss to Union, Papermakers grabbed bi-district No. 1 overall seed as most efficient offensive squad in the tournament.
---
9. BELLEVUE 18-3 (3A)
Skinny: Lost on a midcourt buzzer-beater to West Valley of Yakima on MLK Day, but has not loss since, including win over Class 1A favorites.
---
10. LYNDEN 20-0 (2A)
Skinny: One of longtime coach Brian Roper's best coaching jobs as boys complete unbeaten run through 2A/1A Northwest League.
--
11. SHORECREST 19-2 (3A)
12. EDMONDS-WOODWAY 20-1 (3A)
13. SEATTLE PREP 13-7 (3A)
14. GONZAGA PREP 19-2 (4A)
15. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 21-3 (3A)
16. WEST VALLEY OF YAKIMA 15-5 (4A)
17. KENTWOOD 16-5 (4A)
18. MOUNT SI 16-6 (4A)
19. MONROE 18-2 (3A)
20. PUYALLUP 18-5 (4A)
21. AUBURN MOUNTAINVIEW 19-1 (3A)
22. DAVIS OF YAKIMA 17-2 (4A)
25. ARLINGTON 15-5 (4A)
24. MEAD 16-4 (4A)
25. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 11-10 (3A)
--