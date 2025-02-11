High School

Top 25 Washington high school boys basketball rankings (2/11/2025)

After completing undefeated league run, defending 2A champion Lynden moves into Top 10

Todd Milles

League MVP Carter Hansen and Auburn won 4A NSPL championship this winter.
League MVP Carter Hansen and Auburn won 4A NSPL championship this winter. / Photo by Vince Miller

Now in February, it is district playoff time for Washington high school boys basketball season - with the WIAA championships in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane only a few weeks away.

Here are the top 25 programs, regardless of classification, ranked in order (records as of Feb. 8):

---

1. RAINIER BEACH 19-2 (3A)

Skinny: Navigated entire 3A Metro upper division - twice - with no blemishes as Vikings enter league tournament as undisputed favorite.

---

2. ANNIE WRIGHT 17-2 (1A)

Skinny: Lost to Bellevue on back end of three-games-in-three days stretch after defeating Bremerton, top Nisqually challenger Cascade Christian.

---

3. RICHLAND 19-0 (4A)

Skinny: How dominant have Bombers been in Mid-Columbia Conference? Eighteen of their 19 victories have been by double-digit scoring margins.

---

4. GARFIELD 14-5 (3A)

Skinny: The one 3A Metro squad that has stayed within earshot of Rainier Beach in both games, led by PG Tripp Haywood and PF JuJu Ervin.

---

5. GLACIER PEAK 17-2 (4A)

Skinny: Grizzlies have one out-of-state loss - and one ceased-up loss on MLK Day to Kentwood after blowing big lead. Blew through 4A Wesco.

---

6. AUBURN 19-2 (4A)

Skinny: After Chase Mentink's unexpected departure, Trojans developing depth with a couple new faces - and not skipping beat in the process.

---

7. O'DEA 13-7 (3A)

Skinny: 3A Metro tournament and Sea-King District championships are usually a carnival ride in picking winners. Bet on Fighting Irish making noise.

---

8. CAMAS 15-3 (4A)

Skinny: Even after surprising home loss to Union, Papermakers grabbed bi-district No. 1 overall seed as most efficient offensive squad in the tournament.

---

9. BELLEVUE 18-3 (3A)

Skinny: Lost on a midcourt buzzer-beater to West Valley of Yakima on MLK Day, but has not loss since, including win over Class 1A favorites.

---

10. LYNDEN 20-0 (2A)

Skinny: One of longtime coach Brian Roper's best coaching jobs as boys complete unbeaten run through 2A/1A Northwest League.

--

11. SHORECREST 19-2 (3A)

12. EDMONDS-WOODWAY 20-1 (3A)

13. SEATTLE PREP 13-7 (3A)

14. GONZAGA PREP 19-2 (4A)

15. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 21-3 (3A)

16. WEST VALLEY OF YAKIMA 15-5 (4A)

17. KENTWOOD 16-5 (4A)

18. MOUNT SI 16-6 (4A)

19. MONROE 18-2 (3A)

20. PUYALLUP 18-5 (4A)

21. AUBURN MOUNTAINVIEW 19-1 (3A)

22. DAVIS OF YAKIMA 17-2 (4A)

25. ARLINGTON 15-5 (4A)

24. MEAD 16-4 (4A)

25. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 11-10 (3A)

--

