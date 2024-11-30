Top 25 Washington high school football scores, Week 13 updates
This is the penultimate WIAA playoff weekend for Washington high school football - the final four -and here is how the Top 25 teams fared In Week 13:
---
HOW THE SBLIVE WASHINGTON POWER 25 FARED IN WEEK 13
1. BELLEVUE 11-0 (3A)
Vs. Roosevelt
Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss
---
2. CAMAS 12-0 (4A)
Vs. Gonzaga Prep
Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss
---
3. SUMNER 11-1 (4A)
Vs. Chiawana
Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss
---
4. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 11-1 (4A)
Lost to Gonzaga Prep in quarterfinals; season over
---
5. O'DEA 11-0 (3A)
Vs. Eastside Catholic
Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss
---
6. TUMWATER 12-0 (2A)
Vs. Archbishop Murphy
Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss
---
7, EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 10-1 (3A)
Vs. O'Dea
Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss
---
8. CHIAWANA 11-1 (4A)
Vs. Sumner
Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss
--
9. GONZAGA PREP 12-0 (4A)
Vs. Camas
Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss
---
10. ANACORTES 11-1 (2A)
Vs. W.F. West
Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss
---
11. ROOSEVELT 8-3 (3A)
Vs. Bellevue
Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss
---
12. ARLINGTON 10-2 (4A)
Lost to Camas in quarterfinals; season over
---
13. LAKE STEVENS 8-4 (4A)
Lost to Chiawana in quarterfinals; season over
---
14. MEAD 9-2 (4A)
Lost to Lake Stevens in first round; season over
---
15. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 9-3 (3A)
Lost to Eastside Catholic in quarterfinals; season over
---
16. DECATUR 10-1 (3A)
Lost to Mount Tahoma in first round; season over
---
17. LYNDEN 10-2 (2A)
Lost to Archbishop Murphy in quarterfinals; season over
---
18. MONROE 9-2 (3A)
Lost to Eastside Catholic in first round; season over
---
19. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 10-1 (2A)
Vs. Tumwater
Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss
---
20. LAKES 9-2 (3A)
Lost to Seattle Prep in first round; season over
---
21. SKYVIEW 8-4 (4A)
Lost to Sumner in quarterfinals; season over
---
22. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 7-4 (4A)
Lost to Arlington in first round; season over
---
23. BOTHELL 5-5 (4A)
Lost to Skyview in first round; season over
---
24. ROYAL 11-0 (1A)
Vs. Cashmere
Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss
---
25. KENNEWICK 9-3 (3A)
Lost to Bellevue in quarterfinals; season over
---