Top 25 Washington high school football scores, Week 13 updates

No. 5 O'Dea takes on No. 7 Eastside Catholic in 3A semifinals in what should be another intense round between Metro League powerhouses

Todd Milles

Jeremiah Burroughs and Eastside Catholic takes on 3A Metro champion O'Dea in 2024 WIAA 3A semifinals at Memorial Stadium.
Jeremiah Burroughs and Eastside Catholic takes on 3A Metro champion O'Dea in 2024 WIAA 3A semifinals at Memorial Stadium. / Photo by Vince Miller

This is the penultimate WIAA playoff weekend for Washington high school football - the final four -and here is how the Top 25 teams fared In Week 13:

---

HOW THE SBLIVE WASHINGTON POWER 25 FARED IN WEEK 13

1. BELLEVUE 11-0 (3A)

Vs. Roosevelt

Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss

---

2. CAMAS 12-0 (4A)

Vs. Gonzaga Prep

Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss

---

3. SUMNER 11-1 (4A)

Vs. Chiawana

Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss

---

4. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 11-1 (4A)

Lost to Gonzaga Prep in quarterfinals; season over

---

5. O'DEA 11-0 (3A)

Vs. Eastside Catholic

Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss

---

6. TUMWATER 12-0 (2A)

Vs. Archbishop Murphy

Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss

---

7EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 10-1 (3A)

Vs. O'Dea

Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss

---

8. CHIAWANA 11-1 (4A)

Vs. Sumner

Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss

--

9. GONZAGA PREP 12-0 (4A)

Vs. Camas

Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss

---

10. ANACORTES 11-1 (2A)

Vs. W.F. West

Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss

---

11. ROOSEVELT 8-3 (3A)

Vs. Bellevue

Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss

---

12. ARLINGTON 10-2 (4A)

Lost to Camas in quarterfinals; season over

---

13. LAKE STEVENS 8-4 (4A)

Lost to Chiawana in quarterfinals; season over

---

14. MEAD 9-2 (4A)

Lost to Lake Stevens in first round; season over

---

15. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 9-3 (3A)

Lost to Eastside Catholic in quarterfinals; season over

---

16. DECATUR 10-1 (3A)

Lost to Mount Tahoma in first round; season over

---

17. LYNDEN 10-2 (2A)

Lost to Archbishop Murphy in quarterfinals; season over

---

18. MONROE 9-2 (3A)

Lost to Eastside Catholic in first round; season over

---

19. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 10-1 (2A)

Vs. Tumwater

Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss

---

20. LAKES 9-2 (3A)

Lost to Seattle Prep in first round; season over

---

21. SKYVIEW 8-4 (4A)

Lost to Sumner in quarterfinals; season over

---

22GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 7-4 (4A)

Lost to Arlington in first round; season over

---

23. BOTHELL 5-5 (4A)

Lost to Skyview in first round; season over

---

24. ROYAL 11-0 (1A)

Vs. Cashmere

Next: WIAA finals with win ... or eliminated with loss

---

25. KENNEWICK 9-3 (3A)

Lost to Bellevue in quarterfinals; season over

---

