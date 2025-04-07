Vote here: Who should be Washington High School Athlete of the Week (4/7/25)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for March 31-April 5 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, April 14. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
--
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Chase Beninger, Olympic baseball: Sophomore right-hander put the lid on Bremerton in 2A Olympic action, tossing a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 10 on 85 pitches in the Trojans' 5-0 victory. Also had a pair of doubles with the bat.
Lincoln Crockett, Northwest Christian of Colbert boys soccer: Junior already has five hat tricks, including a pair last week in which he tallied a career-high five goals and two assists in a win over Newport. Had three goals in win over Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls.
Addi Jay, Mount Spokane softball: She just keeps mowing down hitters - and the Wildcats are oen of the best program in Class 3A because of it. She struck out 14 in a complete-game no-hitter against Shadle Park in matchup of perennial league powers. She also had three RBI in 15-0 win.
Jocelyn Kender, Seton Catholic softball: What she did in a 1A Trico doubleheader against Stevenson was eye-popping for the 2024 state runner-up. She gave up no runs in nine combined innings, striking out 21, and had a two-home run game in the nightcap in team's sweep.
Brynn McGaughy, Central Valley girls basketball: Reigning Class 3A player of the year poured in a game-high 17 points, including 10 in the final three minutes, while grabbing seven rebounds to help lead the West squad to a McDonald's All-American game victory in New York.
Chase McGee, Camas boys track and field: Defending Class 4A pole vault champion won the Oregon Relays with a jump of 16 feet, 43/4 inches, which ranks No. 1 in state this spring. He was just off his personal best of 16-6, set last season.
Laine McKenzie, Cedarcrest girls track and field: She keeps collecting state-best marks. In a KingCo dual meet against Hazen, the junior soared a career-best 20 feet, 31/2 inches in the long jump. Also went 11.84 seconds in the 100-meter dash. She leads the 200, too.
Simon Roselli, Mead boys track and field: Etched his name in the Washington record books with his winning throw of 211 feet, 7 inches as the prestigious Oregon Relays. Prairie's Will Foster was second with a throw of 189-2, a personal best,
Riley Young, R.A. Long baseball: In the first spring Longview rivalry installment of the "Civil War," the junior left-hander was dominant - six innings of three-hit shutout baseball, striking out 12 while also notching four hits, including three doubles and a pair of RBIs in a 9-0 victory.
---