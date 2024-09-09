Vote now: Who had the top Washington high school football play of Week 1?
Which play from Week 1 of the 2024 Washington high school football season was the best? Special teams stood out in the first week of the season with outstanding plays made all over the state.
Cast your vote below. Voting ends on Friday at 10 a.m. and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.
Want to submit a highlight? Tag or direct message us with your top plays on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook @SBLiveWA. Submissions are collected from each week’s slate of games through Sunday.
SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 1
10. Brant Heppner and Isaiah Oudman had that connection going for Lynden, including this 27-yard completion that set up the Lions' game-winning score over Ferndale.
9. Lake Washington went 85 yards over the final two minutes for a game-winning field goal, including this key 40-yard scramble-play connection between Jackson Tarrach and Brady Carlson.
8. In overtime, Rogers of Spokane decided to go for the win on the road against Davis of Yakima, and Michael Sanders hauled in the two-point conversion pass.
7. Central Valley's special teams plays a big role in the Bears' win over 3A Greater Spokane League top team Mount Spokane, including Beau Butner's fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown off a high punt snap.
6. Word to the wise - do not kick to UW commit D'Aryhian Clemons, of Spanaway Lake. Stanwood did late in the first half, and Clemons returned it 91 yards for a touchdown - one of his three scores.
5. Zaire Griffin is fast, and the Camas kickoff coverage unit found out what kind of burse he has for Roosevelt. Griffin returned it 96 yards for the Roughriders' lone touchdown in a loss.
4. Elijah Durr is being recruited more as a cornerback, but his offensive game isn't too shabby. Against Yelm, one of the top 2026 recruits from Mount Tahoma hauled in touchdown catches of 69 and 53 yards in the first half of a loss.
3. It's all in the foot! Austin Ferencz, one of the state's top kicking prospects, booted a 35-yard field goal in overtime to lift No. 3 Sumner past two-time defending Class 4A champion Lake Stevens, 31-28.
2. Colville quarterback Brock Benson took over a bit of program history when he outraced the entire North Central defense on a school-record 99-yard touchdown run in the Crimson Hawk's wild win.
1. In a back-and-forth game against Class 4A runner-up Graham-Kapowsin, O'Dea put it to bed on defensive end David Schwerzel's strip sack and 34-yard fumble return for the game-winning touchdown with three seconds to go in a 35-28 win.