Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (10/28/24)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Oct.21-Oct. 26 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 4th. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
--
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Gabe Borisch, Southridge football: He posted his seventh 100-yard rushing game (and third 200-yard outing) with a career-high 267 yards on 21 carries, scoring two touchdowns in the Suns' lopsided victory over Hanford.
Talan Bungard, Ferndale football: What didn't the Golden Eagles' standout do in a win over Sedro-Woolley? He rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns, added a pair of receiving scores and returned a fumble 42 yards for a defensive touchdown.
Dexter Delaney, Liberty Bell boys cross country: Won the 2B/1B Central Washington championships with a 5K time of 15 minutes, 14.18 seconds, which is not only a personal record, but it leads the classification as its top mark by more than 25 seconds.
Alex Martinez, Zillah football: On senior night, the Leopards' standout rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns, including first-half scores of 70 and 75 yards. He also caught four passes for 128 yards (for 408 yards of offense) in a big win over Wahluke.
Alyssa Melendez, Chiawana slowpitch: The all-Mid-Columbia Conference outfielder swung a hot bat in the Class 4A title game against Mead, cranking out a pair of solo home runs, including what proved to be the game winner in the fifth inning in a 5-4 win to complete team's four-peat.
Tyson Perry, Montesano football: Quarterback was fantastic down the stretch as Bulldogs scored final 17 points, including his game-winning 67-yard touchdown pass to Terek Gunter with 4:25 to go to beat Nooksack Valley. He finished with 350 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Rodrigo Rodriguez, Onalaska football: In one of the biggest Class 2B games of the year, the all-state running back rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns, including a back-breaking 48-yard scamper with 40 seconds remaining in the first half of the Loggers' shutout over Toledo.
Rylee Russell, Freeman girls soccer: Registered her seventh match scoring four or more goals in a 14-2 win over Kettle Falls. Russell, a junior striker, tallied four goals in the win, bringing her season total to a state-best 44, which is also a school record.
Wongani "Gani" Schlegel, Columbia of White Salmon football: Got it done on both sides of the ball, rushing for 212 yards and a pair of scores while returning an interception 77 yards for a third-quarter touchdown in a win over Fort Vancouver.
Jayden Woodland, Puyallup football: In just his third game with the team, the junior caught three touchdowns (and had 97 yards), and returned an interception 37 yards for another score as Puyallup locked up a playoff spot in the 4A SPSL with a win over Curtis.
---