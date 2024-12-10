Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (12/9/24)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 2-Dec. 7 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 16. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Lance Allred, Royal football: Set a Class 1A championship-game record with six rushing touchdowns against Seton Catholic, totaling 403 yards of total offense - 203 rushing, 200 passing - in the team's 61-28 victory to complete five-peat.
Charlie Branning, Liberty Christian football: Kept Patriots in it against Wilbur-Creston-Keller with long touchdown runs of 44, 73 and 39 yards, totaling a team-high 179 rushing yards in the 42-34 loss in Seattle.
Cheyenne Hull, Davis of Yakima girls basketball: In hosting two non-league opponents that were in the WIAA championships a year ago, the sophomore forward scored 21 points against Kamiakin, and 19 points against 3A runner-up (now 4A) Mead as Pirates are 2-0.
Steele Isaacs, Sumner football: Dented a stout Camas run defense that had not given up a 100-yard rusher all season for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries before leaving late with a shoulder injury in Spartans' victory - and first WIAA championship in 47 seasons.
Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan football: Boise State signee said farewell in a big way - four touchdown passes and three touchdown runs - as the Bulldogs beat Napavine to repeat as Class 2B champions. Kuchenbuch had 157 yards rushing, and 142 yards passing.
Rylin Lang, Anacortes football: Scored two of the team's three touchdowns, catching scoring passes of 33 and 6 yards from Ryan Harrington in the Seahawks' 20-10 win over Tumwater. He also hauled in a 48-yard pass to set up his second score, and finished with 107 receiving yards.
Chase McGee, Camas football: Was the majority of Papermakers' offense with touchdown receptions of 39 and 61 yards, finishing with nine catches for 144 yards in the team's loss to Sumner in the Class 4A championship game.
Preston Michel, Wilbur-Creston-Keller football: Rushed for a game-high 210 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries as Wildcats won matchup of unbeaten squads with Liberty Christian to nab first Class 1B championship. Also had a couple of pass breakups on defense.
Landon Northrop, Richland boys basketball: Set a new program single-game scoring record with 54 points in a non-league win over Central Valley. He had 28 points in the first quarter, and finished with 11 3-pointers (and was 17-of-22 from the floor). Old mark was 49 points, set by Steven Beo.
Uriah Stringfield, O'Dea football: Finished off a dynamite postseason with 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, and also a 24-yard scoring catch in leading the Fighting Irish to a win over No. 1 Bellevue for the Class 3A champions
