Vote: Which projected top-50 selection from the Northwest will go off the board FIRST in 2025 NFL Draft?

Gooding of Idaho's Colston Loveland, and the Washington state trio of Josh Conerly Jr. (Rainier Beach), Emeka Egbuka (Steilacoom) and JT Tuimoloau (Eastside Catholic) all could go in the first round

Todd Milles

Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau, left, was the No. 1 recruit in the country coming out of Eastside Catholic (WA) in 2021.
Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau, left, was the No. 1 recruit in the country coming out of Eastside Catholic (WA) in 2021. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before NFL Draft boards become predictably scrambled, and fan bases grouse about the stars of tomorrow they did not haul in, it is time to take one more glance at the deep group of potential first-rounders coming out of the Northwest.

They are:

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland speaks during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland speaks during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

* Colston Loveland, in the conversation as top tight end in the class coming out of Michigan. He prepped at Gooding High School in Idaho.

Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. talks about playing quarterback and going to the Rose Bowl.
Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. talks about playing quarterback and going to the Rose Bowl. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

* Joshua Conerly Jr. was a quick riser during the season as an offensive-tackle target coming out of Oregon. He played at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle.

Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center.
Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

* Emeka Egbuka set receiving records at Ohio State, and many see him as the NFL slot-receiver prototype coming from Ohio State. He hails from Steilacoom High School.\

Ohio State defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau makes a point during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Cent
Ohio State defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau makes a point during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

* J.T Tuimoloau helped form one of the best defensive lines in the country at Ohio State. He starred at Eastside Catholic just outside Seattle.

Question: Of this quartet, who will hear his name called first Thursday at the 2025 NFL Draft?

TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

