Vote: Which projected top-50 selection from the Northwest will go off the board FIRST in 2025 NFL Draft?
Before NFL Draft boards become predictably scrambled, and fan bases grouse about the stars of tomorrow they did not haul in, it is time to take one more glance at the deep group of potential first-rounders coming out of the Northwest.
They are:
* Colston Loveland, in the conversation as top tight end in the class coming out of Michigan. He prepped at Gooding High School in Idaho.
* Joshua Conerly Jr. was a quick riser during the season as an offensive-tackle target coming out of Oregon. He played at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle.
* Emeka Egbuka set receiving records at Ohio State, and many see him as the NFL slot-receiver prototype coming from Ohio State. He hails from Steilacoom High School.\
* J.T Tuimoloau helped form one of the best defensive lines in the country at Ohio State. He starred at Eastside Catholic just outside Seattle.
Question: Of this quartet, who will hear his name called first Thursday at the 2025 NFL Draft?
