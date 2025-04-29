High School

Washington high school boys baseball rankings (4/28/2025)

Locked and loaded, undefeated Puyallup is the runaway top team in 4A rankings

Todd Milles

Here are updated High School on Si Washington (SBLive WA) top-10 baseball rankings for each classification (records as of April 26):

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Puyallup (20-0)

2. Kamiakin (15-2)

3. Lincoln of Seattle (15-4)

4. Richland (12-4)

5. Eastlake (14-7)

6. Jackson (12-4)

7. Sumner (14-5)

8. North Creek (12-7)

9. Emerald Ridge (13-7)

10. Gonzaga Prep (13-4)

Others: Hanford (11-6), Lake Washington (12-9), Kentridge (12-3).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Mount Vernon (15-4)

2. Stanwood (14-3)

3. Gig Harbor (18-1)

4. Kennewick (12-4)

5. Enumclaw (13-3)

6. Mount Spokane (14-3)

7. Ballard (13-5)

8. Decatur (14-1)

9. Kelso (15-3)

10. Eastside Catholic (11-6)

Others: Capital (13-4), Central Valley (13-3), Edmonds-Woodway (12-6).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Othello (15-3)

2. Anacortes (16-5)

3. W.F. West (14-3)

4. Selah (16-2)

5. Columbia River (11-3)

6. North Kitsap (11-4)

7. Bainbridge (12-4)

8. West Valley of Spokane (12-3)

9. East Valley of Yakima (16-2)

10. Tumwater (11-4)

Others: Pullman (12-6), Burlington-Edison (13-3), Ellensburg (10-8).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Seton Catholic (14-2)

2. La Center (14-3)

3. Overlake (14-3)

4. Bellevue Christian (12-3)

5. Cedar Park Christian (13-3)

6. Montesano (12-2)

7. Klahowya (14-1)

8. Tenino (13-4)

9. Lynden Christian (12-5)

10. Naches Valley (12-5)

Others: Cashmere (13-4), King’s (9-4), Royal (12-5).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Tri-Cities Prep (15-0)

2. Freeman (16-1)

3. Adna (16-0)

4. Chewelah (17-0)

5. Asotin (14-4)

6. Kittitas (13-3)

7. Napavine (13-4)

8. River View (15-4)

9. Liberty Bell (12-4)

10. Northwest Christian of Colbert (13-5)

Others: Ilwaco (10-2), Colfax (12-5), Newport (13-2).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Liberty Christian (14-3)

2. DeSales (12-4)

3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (14-1)

4. Naselle (8-3)

5. Northport (12-3)

6. Quilcene (9-0)

7. Wahkiakum (8-2)

8. Crosspoint Academy (5-8)

9. Sunnyside Christian (12-6)

10. Northwest Christian of Lacey (9-2)

Others: Dayton (9-6), Curlew (10-5), Garfield-Palouse (6-6).

---

