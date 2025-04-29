Washington high school boys baseball rankings (4/28/2025)
Here are updated High School on Si Washington (SBLive WA) top-10 baseball rankings for each classification (records as of April 26):
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Puyallup (20-0)
2. Kamiakin (15-2)
3. Lincoln of Seattle (15-4)
4. Richland (12-4)
5. Eastlake (14-7)
6. Jackson (12-4)
7. Sumner (14-5)
8. North Creek (12-7)
9. Emerald Ridge (13-7)
10. Gonzaga Prep (13-4)
Others: Hanford (11-6), Lake Washington (12-9), Kentridge (12-3).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Mount Vernon (15-4)
2. Stanwood (14-3)
3. Gig Harbor (18-1)
4. Kennewick (12-4)
5. Enumclaw (13-3)
6. Mount Spokane (14-3)
7. Ballard (13-5)
8. Decatur (14-1)
9. Kelso (15-3)
10. Eastside Catholic (11-6)
Others: Capital (13-4), Central Valley (13-3), Edmonds-Woodway (12-6).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Othello (15-3)
2. Anacortes (16-5)
3. W.F. West (14-3)
4. Selah (16-2)
5. Columbia River (11-3)
6. North Kitsap (11-4)
7. Bainbridge (12-4)
8. West Valley of Spokane (12-3)
9. East Valley of Yakima (16-2)
10. Tumwater (11-4)
Others: Pullman (12-6), Burlington-Edison (13-3), Ellensburg (10-8).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Seton Catholic (14-2)
2. La Center (14-3)
3. Overlake (14-3)
4. Bellevue Christian (12-3)
5. Cedar Park Christian (13-3)
6. Montesano (12-2)
7. Klahowya (14-1)
8. Tenino (13-4)
9. Lynden Christian (12-5)
10. Naches Valley (12-5)
Others: Cashmere (13-4), King’s (9-4), Royal (12-5).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Tri-Cities Prep (15-0)
2. Freeman (16-1)
3. Adna (16-0)
4. Chewelah (17-0)
5. Asotin (14-4)
6. Kittitas (13-3)
7. Napavine (13-4)
8. River View (15-4)
9. Liberty Bell (12-4)
10. Northwest Christian of Colbert (13-5)
Others: Ilwaco (10-2), Colfax (12-5), Newport (13-2).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Liberty Christian (14-3)
2. DeSales (12-4)
3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (14-1)
4. Naselle (8-3)
5. Northport (12-3)
6. Quilcene (9-0)
7. Wahkiakum (8-2)
8. Crosspoint Academy (5-8)
9. Sunnyside Christian (12-6)
10. Northwest Christian of Lacey (9-2)
Others: Dayton (9-6), Curlew (10-5), Garfield-Palouse (6-6).
---