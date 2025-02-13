Washington high school boys basketball computer rankings (2/13/2025)
It is the beginning of district tournaments before the WIAA championships, and SBLive WA is publishing its sixth run of Washington high school computer boys basketball rankings for 2024-25.
Rankings below are updated through Feb. 12:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Auburn (20-2) ... 1.907 rating
2. Mount Si (17-6) ... 1.892 rating
3. Richland (20-0) ... 1.805 rating
4. Camas (19-4) ... 1.748 rating
5. Puyallup (20-5) ... 1.704 rating
6. Glacier Peak (18-2) ... 1.612 rating
7, Redmond (17-6) ... 1.610 rating
8. West Valley of Yakima (16-5) ... 1.592 rating
9. Emerald Ridge (17-6) ... 1.562 rating
10. Sumner (17-6) ... 1.476 rating
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Garfield (17-4) ... 2.217 rating
2. Rainier Beach (20-2) ... 2.216 rating
3. Lincoln of Tacoma (22-4) ... 1.783 rating
4. Bellevue (17-5) ... 1.752 rating
5. Shorecrest (19-2) ... 1.602 rating
6. Seattle Prep (14-8) ... 1.600 rating
7. Edmonds-Woodway (21-1) ... 1.549 rating
8. O'Dea (13-8) ... 1.549 rating
9. Bellarmine Prep (19-7) ... 1.516 rating
10. Kennewick (15-5) ... 1.486 rating
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Grandview (20-2) ... 1.676 rating
2. Lynden (21-0) ... 1.597 rating
3. Bremerton (15-5) ... 1.540 rating
4. Sequim (16-3) ... 1.514 rating
5. Selah (17-4) ... 1.436 rating
6. R.A. Long (19-2) ... 1.276 rating
7. Pullman (14-5) ... 1.261 rating
8. Burlington-Edison (14-6) ... .1.168 rating
9. Bainbridge (15-4) ... 1.163 rating
10. Lakewood (14-6) ... 1.138 rating
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (20-2) ... 2.103 rating
2. Lynden Christian (18-2) ... 1.738 rating
3. Royal (20-1) ... 1.619 rating
4. Chelan (19-4) ... 1.495 rating
5. Zillah (18-3) ... 1.479 rating
6. Seton Catholic (15-5) ... 1.452 rating
7. Meridian (16-6) ... 1.413 rating
8. King's (15-4) ... 1.328 rating
9. Riverside (14-5) ... 1.321 rating
10. Cascade Christian (18-5) ... 1.194 rating
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS: Columbia moves back to lead.
CLASS 1B RANKINGS: Almira-Coulee-Hartline remains at No. 1.
---
High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
---