Washington high school boys basketball rankings (1/27/2025)

Right now, everyone is jockeying behind top-ranked Richland in 4A - with Glacier Peak moving back to No. 2

Todd Milles

Brandon Tagle and Kentwood scored a big win over Glacier Peak on MLK Day.
Brandon Tagle and Kentwood scored a big win over Glacier Peak on MLK Day. / Photo by Todd Milles

With Washington high school boys basketball close to reaching the postseason, here is SBLIve WA's seventh set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Richland (15-0)d

2. Glacier Peak (14-2)

3. Auburn (16-2)

4. Camas (11-2)

5. Kentwood (14-4)

6. Gonzaga Prep (15-2)

7. Olympia (16-3)

8. Davis of Yakima (15-1)

9. Puyallup (15-4)

10. Mount Si (10-5)

Others: West Valley of Yakima (11-5), Arlington (12-5), Mead (12-4), Chiawana (15-2).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Rainier Beach (15-2)

2. Garfield (13-3)

3. O'Dea (11-6)

4. Edmonds-Woodway (17-0)

5. Seattle Prep (12-5)

6. Bellevue (14-3)

7. Shorecrest (16-2)

8. Auburn Mountainview (17-0)

9. Monroe (15-2)

10. Lincoln of Tacoma (14-3)

Others: Eastside Catholic (10-9), Liberty of Issaquah (14-3), Mount Spokane (11-6), Federal Way (13-3).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (16-0)

2. Grandview (16-2)

3. Selah (14-3)

4. R.A. Long (15-1)

5. Bremerton (11-3)

6. Prosser (14-4)

7. Columbia River (13-3)

8. West Valley of Spokane (13-2)

9. Mark Morris (15-2)

10. Franklin Pierce (13-3)

Others: Lakewood (12-5), Bainbridge (13-3), Sequim (12-2), Anacortes (11-4).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Annie Wright (14-1)

2. Lynden Christian (15-1)

3. Royal (16-1)

4. Zillah (14-3)

5. King's (12-4)

6. Seton Catholic (10-5)

7. Meridian (10-6)

9. Cascade Christian (11-3)

9. Chelan (16-2)

10. Bear Creek (13-3

Others: Cashmere (14-4), Wapato (10-6), Riverside (10-5), Bellevue Christian (10-4).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Columbia of Burbank (17-1)

2. Colfax (15-1)

3. Reardan (16-1)

4. Freeman (13-3)

5. Tri-Cities Prep (15-3)

6. Lake Roosevelt (15-2)

7. Northwest Christian of Colbert (13-4)

8. Okanogan (13-4)

9. Napavine (15-2)

10. Adna (15-3)

Others: Toledo (15-3), Forks (16-2), La Salle (16-4), Mabton (14-6).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (14-1)

2. Wellpinit (13-3)

3. DeSales (16-1)

4. Tulalip Heritage (14-0)

5. Moses Lake Christian (12-1)

6. Lummi (15-3)

7. Summit Classical (17-3)

8. Northport (16-3)

9. Willapa Valley (13-2)

10. Columbia Adventist (12-2)

Others: Neah Bay (14-3), Muckleshoot Tribal (14-2)., Sound Christian Academy (14-4), Inchelium (13-3).

---

