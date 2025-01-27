Washington high school boys basketball rankings (1/27/2025)
With Washington high school boys basketball close to reaching the postseason, here is SBLIve WA's seventh set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Richland (15-0)d
2. Glacier Peak (14-2)
3. Auburn (16-2)
4. Camas (11-2)
5. Kentwood (14-4)
6. Gonzaga Prep (15-2)
7. Olympia (16-3)
8. Davis of Yakima (15-1)
9. Puyallup (15-4)
10. Mount Si (10-5)
Others: West Valley of Yakima (11-5), Arlington (12-5), Mead (12-4), Chiawana (15-2).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (15-2)
2. Garfield (13-3)
3. O'Dea (11-6)
4. Edmonds-Woodway (17-0)
5. Seattle Prep (12-5)
6. Bellevue (14-3)
7. Shorecrest (16-2)
8. Auburn Mountainview (17-0)
9. Monroe (15-2)
10. Lincoln of Tacoma (14-3)
Others: Eastside Catholic (10-9), Liberty of Issaquah (14-3), Mount Spokane (11-6), Federal Way (13-3).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (16-0)
2. Grandview (16-2)
3. Selah (14-3)
4. R.A. Long (15-1)
5. Bremerton (11-3)
6. Prosser (14-4)
7. Columbia River (13-3)
8. West Valley of Spokane (13-2)
9. Mark Morris (15-2)
10. Franklin Pierce (13-3)
Others: Lakewood (12-5), Bainbridge (13-3), Sequim (12-2), Anacortes (11-4).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (14-1)
2. Lynden Christian (15-1)
3. Royal (16-1)
4. Zillah (14-3)
5. King's (12-4)
6. Seton Catholic (10-5)
7. Meridian (10-6)
9. Cascade Christian (11-3)
9. Chelan (16-2)
10. Bear Creek (13-3
Others: Cashmere (14-4), Wapato (10-6), Riverside (10-5), Bellevue Christian (10-4).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Columbia of Burbank (17-1)
2. Colfax (15-1)
3. Reardan (16-1)
4. Freeman (13-3)
5. Tri-Cities Prep (15-3)
6. Lake Roosevelt (15-2)
7. Northwest Christian of Colbert (13-4)
8. Okanogan (13-4)
9. Napavine (15-2)
10. Adna (15-3)
Others: Toledo (15-3), Forks (16-2), La Salle (16-4), Mabton (14-6).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (14-1)
2. Wellpinit (13-3)
3. DeSales (16-1)
4. Tulalip Heritage (14-0)
5. Moses Lake Christian (12-1)
6. Lummi (15-3)
7. Summit Classical (17-3)
8. Northport (16-3)
9. Willapa Valley (13-2)
10. Columbia Adventist (12-2)
Others: Neah Bay (14-3), Muckleshoot Tribal (14-2)., Sound Christian Academy (14-4), Inchelium (13-3).
---