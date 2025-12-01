Washington High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WIAA) - December 1, 2025
Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Washington high school football playoffs
The 2025 Washington high school football playoffs began on Thursday, November 13, and the championship round beings on Friday, December 5.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Washington high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 5-6 at Husky Stadium.
2025 Washington (WIAA) 1B Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Championship Game - Friday, December 5
2025 Washington (WIAA) 2B Football Bracket
Championship Game - Saturday, December 6
2025 Washington (WIAA) 1A Football Bracket
Championship Game - Friday, December 5
2025 Washington (WIAA) 2A Football Bracket
Championship Game - Saturday, December 6
2025 Washington (WIAA) 3A Football Bracket
Championship Game - Friday, December 5
2025 Washington (WIAA) 4A Football Bracket
Championship Game - Saturday, December 6
