2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Mar. 6

Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Wisconsin high school boys basketball playoffs
Spencer Swaim|
Green Bay West High School's KJ Howell (1) drives to the basket against Green Bay East High School on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at Green Bay East High School in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay East won the game, 62-42. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay West High School's KJ Howell (1) drives to the basket against Green Bay East High School on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at Green Bay East High School in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay East won the game, 62-42. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Wisconsin high school boys basketball playoffs continue on March 6th and 7th with the WIAA Regional round concluding this weekend.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Wisconsin high school boys basketball playoffs.

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 1 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 6, 2026

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D1 Section 1 & 2 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D1 Section 3 & 4 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 2 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 6, 2026

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D2 Section 1 & 2 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D2 Section 3 & 4 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 3 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 6, 2026

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D3 Section 1 & 2 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D3 Section 3 & 4 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 4 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 6, 2026

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D4 Section 1 & 2 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D4 Section 3 & 4 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 5 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 6, 2026

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D5 Section 1 & 2 Boys Basketball Tournament

2026 WIAA (Wisconsin) D5 Section 3 & 4 Boys Basketball Tournament

Published
