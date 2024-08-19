High School

Washington high school football coaches anonymous poll: Preseason Top-10 rankings for each classification in 2024

Of all No. 1 teams voted on, two-time defending Class 4A champion Lake Stevens holds biggest points disparity over second-ranked team

Todd Milles, Lauren Smith

Royal's Lance Allred led school to WIAA Class 1A football championship at Husky Stadium in 2023.
Royal's Lance Allred led school to WIAA Class 1A football championship at Husky Stadium in 2023. / Photo by Sean Carter

Over the summer, SBLive reached out to high school football coaches in Washington state about their thoughts on a few current in-the-news topics.

Next one - what is your classification's preseason top-10 rankings list look like?

Just like SBLive WA published in July on who the likely No. 1 teams are in each classification - the majority of coaches agreed.

Here is the breakout of the nearly 75 responses from coaches in all classification - from all corners of the state - who participated in the anonymous poll:

---

Lake Stevens football coach Tom Tri has led the program to back to back WIAA championships 2022 and 2023.
Lake Stevens football coach Tom Tri has led the program to back to back WIAA championships 2022 and 2023. / Photo by Vince Miller

CLASS 4A

1. Lake Stevens

2. Graham-Kapowsin

3. Sumner

4. Eastlake

5. Kamiakin

6. Camas

7. Kennedy Catholic

8. Yelm

9. Skyview

10. Mount Si

Receiving votes: Curtis, Gonzaga Prep, Woodinville, Bothell, Chiawana, Arlington, Glacker Peak, Skyline, Moses Lake, Puyallup.

---

Bellevue's Bryce Smith is a game-breaker in Bellevue's Wing-T offense.
Bellevue's Bryce Smith is a game-breaker in Bellevue's Wing-T offense. / Photo by Ken Nowaczyk

CLASS 3A

1. Bellevue

2. O'Dea

3. Eastside Catholic

4. Kennewick

5. Lincoln of Tacoma

6. Mount Tahoma

7. Mount Spokane

8. Roosevelt

9. Ferndale

10. Monroe

Receiving votes: Lakes, Mountain View, Gig Harbor, Ridgeline, Stanwood, Evergreen of Vancouver, Garfield, Rainier Beach.

---

Sophomore Ryan Harrington becomes Anacortes' new starting quarterback in 2024.
Sophomore Ryan Harrington becomes Anacortes' new starting quarterback in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 2A

1. Anacortes

2. Tumwater

3. Lynden

4. North Kitsap

5. Othello

6. Archbishop Murphy

7. W.F. West

8. Clarkston

9. Orting

10. Ephrata

Receiving votes: Rogers of Spokane, Bainbridge Island, Bremerton, Washougal, Woodland, Sehome, Cedarcrest, Prosser,

---

Shea Stevenson and Benson Jenks celebrate a tackle in Royal's WIAA Class 1A championship game win over Lakeside of Nine Mile
Shea Stevenson and Benson Jenks celebrate a tackle in Royal's WIAA Class 1A championship game win over Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls in 2023. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 1A

1. Royal

2. Nooksack Valley

3. Cashmere

4. Seton Catholic

5. Lynden Christian

6. King's

7. Montesano

8. Life Christian Academy

9. La Center

10. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

Receiving votes: Meridian, Omak, Zillah, Mount Baker, Cascade Christian, Tenino, Connell.

---

Carter Kuchenbuch led Okanogan to WIAA Class 2B football championships last fall over Napavine in Seattle.
Carter Kuchenbuch led Okanogan to WIAA Class 2B football championships last fall over Napavine in Seattle. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 2B

1. Okanogan

2. Napavine

3. Freeman

4. Onalaska

5. River View

6. Goldendale

7. Toledo

8. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

9. Asotin

10. Newport

Receiving votes: Northwest Christian of Colbert, Adna, La Salle, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague, Kittitas, Raymond-South Bend, Liberty Bell, Forks.

---

Jodell Wimberly and Neah Bay played in the WIAA Class 1B championship game for football in 2022.
Jodell Wimberly and Neah Bay played in the WIAA Class 1B championship game for football in 2022. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 1B

1. Neah Bay

2. Wilbur-Creston-Keller

3. Naselle

4. Liberty Christian

5. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

6. DeSales

7. Darrington

8. Pomeroy

9. Wellpinit

10. Odessa

Receiving votes: Quilcene, Moses Lake Christian, Garfield-Palouse, Concrete.

---

Published |Modified
Todd Miles

TODD MILLES

Lauren Smith

LAUREN SMITH

Home/Washington