Washington high school football coaches anonymous poll: Preseason Top-10 rankings for each classification in 2024
Over the summer, SBLive reached out to high school football coaches in Washington state about their thoughts on a few current in-the-news topics.
Next one - what is your classification's preseason top-10 rankings list look like?
Just like SBLive WA published in July on who the likely No. 1 teams are in each classification - the majority of coaches agreed.
Here is the breakout of the nearly 75 responses from coaches in all classification - from all corners of the state - who participated in the anonymous poll:
---
CLASS 4A
1. Lake Stevens
2. Graham-Kapowsin
3. Sumner
4. Eastlake
5. Kamiakin
6. Camas
7. Kennedy Catholic
8. Yelm
9. Skyview
10. Mount Si
Receiving votes: Curtis, Gonzaga Prep, Woodinville, Bothell, Chiawana, Arlington, Glacker Peak, Skyline, Moses Lake, Puyallup.
---
CLASS 3A
1. Bellevue
2. O'Dea
3. Eastside Catholic
4. Kennewick
5. Lincoln of Tacoma
6. Mount Tahoma
7. Mount Spokane
8. Roosevelt
9. Ferndale
10. Monroe
Receiving votes: Lakes, Mountain View, Gig Harbor, Ridgeline, Stanwood, Evergreen of Vancouver, Garfield, Rainier Beach.
---
CLASS 2A
1. Anacortes
2. Tumwater
3. Lynden
4. North Kitsap
5. Othello
6. Archbishop Murphy
7. W.F. West
8. Clarkston
9. Orting
10. Ephrata
Receiving votes: Rogers of Spokane, Bainbridge Island, Bremerton, Washougal, Woodland, Sehome, Cedarcrest, Prosser,
---
CLASS 1A
1. Royal
2. Nooksack Valley
3. Cashmere
4. Seton Catholic
5. Lynden Christian
6. King's
7. Montesano
8. Life Christian Academy
9. La Center
10. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
Receiving votes: Meridian, Omak, Zillah, Mount Baker, Cascade Christian, Tenino, Connell.
---
CLASS 2B
1. Okanogan
2. Napavine
3. Freeman
4. Onalaska
5. River View
6. Goldendale
7. Toledo
8. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley
9. Asotin
10. Newport
Receiving votes: Northwest Christian of Colbert, Adna, La Salle, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague, Kittitas, Raymond-South Bend, Liberty Bell, Forks.
---
CLASS 1B
1. Neah Bay
2. Wilbur-Creston-Keller
3. Naselle
4. Liberty Christian
5. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
6. DeSales
7. Darrington
8. Pomeroy
9. Wellpinit
10. Odessa
Receiving votes: Quilcene, Moses Lake Christian, Garfield-Palouse, Concrete.
---