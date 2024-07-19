Here are SBLive's likely preseason No. 1 teams in 2024 Washington high school football
Summer football is about to wrap up in the state of Washington - and preseason camp is right around the corner starting Aug. 21.
So, why not reveal the odds-on 2024 preseason No. 1 football team in each WIAA classification?
—
CLASS 4A
Choice for No. 1: Lake Stevens.
Biggest reason why: Defense from 2023 WIAA title run did lose a lot, but nobody has a better offensive backfield than Vikings, led by state offensive player of the year Kolton Matson at quarterback and Jayshon Limar at running back.
Monitor closely: Camas. Team has returning starting experience in key spots, and first-year coach Adam Mathieson is a proven winner.
—
CLASS 3A
Choice for No. 1: Bellevue.
Biggest reason why: Offensive line is second to none in Washington, led by center Willi Wascher and left tackle Demetri Manning. Wolverines think this could be best up-front unit they've ever had - and that is saying something.
Monitor closely: Kennewick. Even after graduating 10 all-4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference seniors, coach Randy Affholter thinks this group has high-ceiling potential, led by RB Alex Roberts.
—
CLASS 2A
Choice for No. 1: Anacortes.
Biggest reason why: Game changers Brock and Brady Beaner, and Rylin Lang strike fear in any defense, and if newcomer QB Ryan Harrington is as good as advertised, watch out!
Monitor closely: Lynden. Played Seahwks tougher than anybody last season, and QB Brant Heppner and crew have looke spry and motivated this offseason.
—
CLASS 1A
Choice for No. 1: Royal.
Biggest reason why: Pedigree (12 WIAA titles overall, Knights have won past four 1A crowns), coaching and return of classification's state MVP Lance Allred at quarterback.
Monitor closely: Based on talent and physicality, Nooksack Valley appears best matchup for Royal. But there are questions about Pioneers' breakthrough after recent slip-ups.
—
CLASS 2B
Choice for No. 1: Okanogan.
Biggest reason why: Returning experience (15 starters), led by QB/DE Carter Kuchenbuch, the reigning 2B player of the year. Offensive line is big and mean.
Monitor closely: Freeman has shown the past two seasons it can win important playoff games on the road, and drops down from 1A to become Bulldogs' biggest east-side threat.
—
CLASS 1B
Choice for No. 1: Neah Bay.
Biggest reason why: Power-running offense should show a little more variety this fall, but has all-state backfield of Jodell Wimberly and Tyler Swan to always fall back on.
Monitor closely: Liberty Christian. Bulk of 2023 team returns, led by RB Charlie Branning. If quarterback situation works itself out, Patriots should be final-four team ... at worst.
—