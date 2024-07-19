High School

Here are SBLive's likely preseason No. 1 teams in 2024 Washington high school football

Can anybody dethrone two-time 4A champion Lake Stevens? Is 3A champion Bellevue the best overall team, regardless of classification?

Todd Miles

Jayshon Limar takes a carry for Lake Stevens in WIAA Class 4A championship game victory over Graham Kapowsin in 2023.
Jayshon Limar takes a carry for Lake Stevens in WIAA Class 4A championship game victory over Graham Kapowsin in 2023. / Photo by Vince Miller

Summer football is about to wrap up in the state of Washington - and preseason camp is right around the corner starting Aug. 21.

So, why not reveal the odds-on 2024 preseason No. 1 football team in each WIAA classification?


CLASS 4A

Lake Stevens football coach Tom Tri has led the program to back to back WIAA championships 2022 and 2023.
Lake Stevens football coach Tom Tri has led the program to back to back WIAA championships 2022 and 2023. / Photo by Vince Miller

Choice for No. 1: Lake Stevens.

Biggest reason why: Defense from 2023 WIAA title run did lose a lot, but nobody has a better offensive backfield than Vikings, led by state offensive player of the year Kolton Matson at quarterback and Jayshon Limar at running back.

Monitor closely: Camas. Team has returning starting experience in key spots, and first-year coach Adam Mathieson is a proven winner.

CLASS 3A

Bellevue's Willi Wascher, left, and Demetri Manning, work together for Bellevue High School at the Thurston County Team Camp
Bellevue's Willi Wascher, left, and Demetri Manning, work together for Bellevue High School at the Thurston County Team Camp in Tumwater. / Photo by Todd Milles

Choice for No. 1: Bellevue.

Biggest reason why: Offensive line is second to none in Washington, led by center Willi Wascher and left tackle Demetri Manning. Wolverines think this could be best up-front unit they've ever had - and that is saying something.

Monitor closely: Kennewick. Even after graduating 10 all-4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference seniors, coach Randy Affholter thinks this group has high-ceiling potential, led by RB Alex Roberts. 

CLASS 2A

Brock Beaner, left, and Tyler Olson close in on a tackle during Anacortes' 60-30 win over Tumwater to win WIAA Class 2A title
Brock Beaner, left, and Tyler Olson close in on a tackle during Anacortes' 60-30 win over Tumwater to win WIAA Class 2A title in 2023. / Photo by Vince Miller

Choice for No. 1: Anacortes.

Biggest reason why: Game changers Brock and Brady Beaner, and Rylin Lang strike fear in any defense, and if newcomer QB Ryan Harrington is as good as advertised, watch out!

Monitor closely: Lynden. Played Seahwks tougher than anybody last season, and QB Brant Heppner and crew have looke spry and motivated this offseason. 

CLASS 1A

Shea Stevenson and Benson Jenks celebrate a tackle in Royal's WIAA Class 1A championship game win over Lakeside of Nine Mile
Shea Stevenson and Benson Jenks celebrate a tackle in Royal's WIAA Class 1A championship game win over Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls in 2023. / Photo by Todd Milles

Choice for No. 1: Royal.

Biggest reason why: Pedigree (12 WIAA titles overall, Knights have won past four 1A crowns), coaching and return of classification's state MVP Lance Allred at quarterback.

Monitor closely: Based on talent and physicality, Nooksack Valley appears best matchup for Royal. But there are questions about Pioneers' breakthrough after recent slip-ups.

CLASS 2B

Okanogan's Carter Kuchenbuch led school to WIAA Class 2B football championship in 2023 at Husky Stadium.
Okanogan's Carter Kuchenbuch led school to WIAA Class 2B football championship in 2023 at Husky Stadium. / Photo by Todd Milles

Choice for No. 1: Okanogan.

Biggest reason why: Returning experience (15 starters), led by QB/DE Carter Kuchenbuch, the reigning 2B player of the year. Offensive line is big and mean.

Monitor closely: Freeman has shown the past two seasons it can win important playoff games on the road, and drops down from 1A to become Bulldogs' biggest east-side threat.

CLASS 1B

Jodell Wimberly and Neah Bay played in the WIAA Class 1B championship game for football in 2022.
Jodell Wimberly and Neah Bay played in the WIAA Class 1B championship game for football in 2022. / Photo by Todd Milles

Choice for No. 1: Neah Bay.

Biggest reason why: Power-running offense should show a little more variety this fall, but has all-state backfield of Jodell Wimberly and Tyler Swan to always fall back on.

Monitor closely: Liberty Christian. Bulk of 2023 team returns, led by RB Charlie Branning. If quarterback situation works itself out, Patriots should be final-four team ... at worst. 

Published |Modified
Todd Miles

TODD MILES

Home/Washington