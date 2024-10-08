Washington high school football computer rankings (10/08/2024)
SBLive's data-driven rankings are in third week of calculation
Just past the midway point of the regular season in Washington high school football, SBLive WA is releasing its third set of computer rankings for 2024. Rankings below are updated through Oct. 7:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS: Camas keeps winning, Camas keeps staying on top.
CLASS 3A RANKINGS: Monte Kohler is No. 2 in wins, No. 1 with computers.
CLASS 2A RANKINGS: String of wins against 4A teams has Tumwater on top.
CLASS 1A RANKINGS: La Center in lead, but those Royal Knights gaining fast.
CLASS 2B RANKINGS: Okanogan still demolishing foes ... and keyboard.
CLASS 1B RANKINGS: In 2024, 8-man just better in quiet eastern Washington.
---
