Iowa High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Iowa high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Iowa Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 5A computer rankings, Waukee Northwest.
Which teams took the top spot in each classification? Here are High School On SI's latest Iowa high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
Iowa High School Football Class 8 Man Rankings
1. Edgewood-Colesburg (5-0)
2. Iowa Valley (6-0)
3. Audubon (5-0)
4. Bishop Garrigan (5-0)
5. Easton Valley (5-0)
6. Woodbine (5-0)
7. Southeast Warren (5-0)
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-0)
9. Wayne (4-1)
10. Boyer Valley (4-1)
11. Fremont-Mills (3-2)
12. CAM (3-2)
13. Kingsley-Pierson (4-1)
14. Collins-Maxwell-Baxter (4-1)
15. Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-1)
16. Montezuma (3-2)
17. East Union (4-1)
18. Bedford (3-1)
19. Clarksville (4-1)
20. Turkey Valley (3-2)
21. Riceville (3-2)
22. Central (4-1)
23. Springville (2-4)
24. Moravia (3-2)
25. Lenox (2-3)
Iowa High School Football Class A Rankings
1. North Linn (5-0)
2. ACGC (5-0)
3. West Sioux (5-0)
4. St. Ansgar (5-0)
5. Woodbury Central (5-0)
6. MMCRU (5-0)
7. Wapsie Valley (5-0)
8. Riverside (4-1)
9. Pekin (5-0)
10. St. Albert (4-1)
11. West Hancock (5-0)
12. Logan-Magnolia (4-1)
13. Maquoketa Valley (3-2)
14. B-G-M (4-1)
15. Nashua-Plainfield (4-1)
16. IKM/Manning (3-2)
17. Madrid (3-2)
18. Wapello (4-1)
19. Danville (4-1)
20. North Butler (3-2)
21. West Fork (4-1)
22. East Marshall (3-2)
23. Newman Catholic (2-3)
24. Mt. Ayr (2-3)
25. Midland (3-2)
Iowa High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Regina (5-0)
2. South Hardin (5-0)
3. Grundy Center (5-0)
4. Union (5-0)
5. West Lyon (5-0)
6. Pleasantville (4-1)
7. Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto (4-1)
8. Emmetsburg (4-1)
9. Cascade (4-1)
10. Beckman (4-1)
11. West Marshall (3-2)
12. Interstate 35 (3-2)
13. Northwest Webster (3-2)
14. Lawton-Bronson (3-2)
15. Ridge View (3-2)
16. Central Springs (3-2)
17. Ogden (3-2)
18. Hudson (2-3)
19. Aplington-Parkersburg (2-3)
20. Sigourney-Keota (2-3)
21. Hinton (2-3)
22. Durant (3-2)
23. South Central Calhoun (2-3)
24. East Sac County (2-3)
25. Camanche (2-3)
Iowa High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Kuemper (5-0)
2. Okoboji (5-0)
3. Bellevue (5-0)
4. Treynor (4-1)
5. Mid-Prairie (4-1)
6. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (4-1)
7. Centerville (5-0)
8. Osage (5-0)
9. PCM (4-1)
10. Woodward-Granger (4-1)
11. Clarinda (4-1)
12. Alburnett (4-1)
13. Van Meter (3-2)
14. Western Christian (4-1)
15. Dike-New Hartford (4-1)
16. Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) (3-2)
17. Wilton (3-2)
18. Grand View Christian School (3-2)
19. South Tama County (3-2)
20. Waukon (3-2)
21. Chariton (3-2)
22. West Branch (3-2)
23. Underwood (3-2)
24. Roland-Story (3-2)
25. Crestwood (3-2)
Iowa High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Solon (5-0)
2. West Delaware (5-0)
3. Clear Lake (5-0)
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (4-1)
5. Nevada (4-1)
6. Des Moines Christian (4-1)
7. Independence (4-1)
8. Mt. Vernon (4-1)
9. Greene County (4-1)
10. Sioux Center (4-1)
11. Mt. Pleasant (4-1)
12. MOC-Floyd Valley (4-1)
13. Wahlert (3-2)
14. Williamsburg (2-3)
15. Central Clinton (4-1)
16. Keokuk (3-2)
17. Benton (3-2)
18. Algona (3-2)
19. Webster City (2-3)
20. Assumption (3-2)
21. Atlantic (3-2)
22. Iowa Falls-Alden (2-3)
23. Winterset (2-3)
24. Washington (2-3)
25. Charles City (3-2)
Iowa High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Xavier (5-0)
2. Pella (5-0)
3. Gilbert (5-0)
4. North Polk (4-1)
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1)
6. Decorah (4-1)
7. Newton (4-1)
8. Western Dubuque (3-2)
9. Fort Dodge (4-1)
10. Glenwood (4-1)
11. A-D-M (4-1)
12. North Scott (3-2)
13. Le Mars (3-2)
14. Burlington (4-1)
15. Jefferson (3-2)
16. Lewis Central (2-3)
17. Waverly-Shell Rock (2-3)
18. Clinton (3-2)
19. Mason City (2-3)
20. Davenport North (3-2)
21. Clear Creek-Amana (2-3)
22. Washington (2-3)
23. Carlisle (2-3)
24. Storm Lake (2-3)
25. Grinnell (2-3)
Iowa High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Northwest (5-0)
2. Dowling (4-1)
3. Valley (4-1)
4. Liberty (4-1)
5. Ankeny (4-1)
6. Johnston (4-1)
7. Cedar Falls (4-1)
8. Dallas Center-Grimes (4-1)
9. Sioux City East (4-1)
10. Southeast Polk (3-2)
11. Iowa City West (4-1)
12. Pleasant Valley (3-2)
13. Ankeny Centennial (3-2)
14. Prairie (3-2)
15. Indianola (3-2)
16. Lincoln (3-2)
17. Ottumwa (3-2)
18. Dubuque Senior (3-2)
19. Kennedy (3-2)
20. Waukee (1-4)
21. Urbandale (2-3)
22. Norwalk (2-3)
23. Marshalltown (3-2)
24. Roosevelt (2-3)
25. Bettendorf (2-3)
