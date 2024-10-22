High School

Washington high school football computer rankings (10/22/2024)

SBLive's data-driven rankings are in fifth week of tabulation

Todd Milles

Camas' quarterback Jake Davidson will be utilized as a passer and runner in the new Camas' offense in 2024.
Camas' quarterback Jake Davidson will be utilized as a passer and runner in the new Camas' offense in 2024. / Photo by Ken Nowaczyk

With two weeks remaining in the regular season in Washington high school football, SBLive WA is releasing its fifth set of computer rankings for 2024.

Here are the top teams in each classification. Rankings below are updated through Oct. 21:

Camas is loaded with returning playmakers in 2024, including RB Beau Harland (14).
Camas is loaded with returning playmakers in 2024, including RB Beau Harland (14). / Photo by Ken Nowaczyk

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Camas (7-0) ... Rating is 1.097

2. Kennedy Catholic (7-0) ... Rating is .902

3. Skyview (5-2) ... Rating is .892

4. Mead (7-0) ... Rating is .885

5. Yelm (6-1) ... Rating is .882

REST OF CLASS 4A RANKINGS

Fullback Max Jones led Bellevue with 1,100 rushing yards during run to 2023 WIAA championship.
Fullback Max Jones led Bellevue with 1,100 rushing yards during run to 2023 WIAA championship. / Photo courtesy of Max Jones

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Bellevue (6-0) ... Rating is 1.014

2. O'Dea (7-0) ... Rating is .969

3. Decatur (7-0) ... Rating is .943

4. Mercer Island (7-0) ... Rating is .884

5. Lakes (7-0) ... Rating is .858

REST OF CLASS 3A RANKINGS

Jaxon Budd gives the Tumwater Wing-T offense a legitimate passing threat in 2024.
Jaxon Budd gives the Tumwater Wing-T offense a legitimate passing threat in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Tumwater (7-0) ... Rating is 1.030

2. Franklin Pierce (7-0) ... Rating is .950

3. Anacortes (6-1) ... Rating is .930

4. Orting (6-1) ... Rating is .879

5. West Valley of Spokane (7-0) ... Rating is .877

REST OF CLASS 2A RANKINGS

Shea Stevenson and Benson Jenks celebrate a tackle in Royal's WIAA Class 1A championship game win over Lakeside of Nine Mile
Shea Stevenson and Benson Jenks celebrate a tackle in Royal's WIAA Class 1A championship game win over Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls in 2023. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Royal (7-0) ... Rating is .989

2. La Center (7-0) ... Rating is .971

3. Nooksack Valley (6-1) ... Rating is .933

4. Seton Catholic (7-0) ... Rating is .918

5. Cashmere (6-1) ... Rating is .803

REST OF CLASS 1A RANKINGS

CLASS 2B RANKINGS: Asotin holds down top spot for second week.

CLASS 1B RANKINGS: Liberty Christian are top of the heap.

High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

