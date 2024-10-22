Washington high school football computer rankings (10/22/2024)
With two weeks remaining in the regular season in Washington high school football, SBLive WA is releasing its fifth set of computer rankings for 2024.
Here are the top teams in each classification. Rankings below are updated through Oct. 21:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Camas (7-0) ... Rating is 1.097
2. Kennedy Catholic (7-0) ... Rating is .902
3. Skyview (5-2) ... Rating is .892
4. Mead (7-0) ... Rating is .885
5. Yelm (6-1) ... Rating is .882
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Bellevue (6-0) ... Rating is 1.014
2. O'Dea (7-0) ... Rating is .969
3. Decatur (7-0) ... Rating is .943
4. Mercer Island (7-0) ... Rating is .884
5. Lakes (7-0) ... Rating is .858
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Tumwater (7-0) ... Rating is 1.030
2. Franklin Pierce (7-0) ... Rating is .950
3. Anacortes (6-1) ... Rating is .930
4. Orting (6-1) ... Rating is .879
5. West Valley of Spokane (7-0) ... Rating is .877
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Royal (7-0) ... Rating is .989
2. La Center (7-0) ... Rating is .971
3. Nooksack Valley (6-1) ... Rating is .933
4. Seton Catholic (7-0) ... Rating is .918
5. Cashmere (6-1) ... Rating is .803
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS: Asotin holds down top spot for second week.
CLASS 1B RANKINGS: Liberty Christian are top of the heap.
---
High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
---