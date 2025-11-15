Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025
The 2025 Washington high school football playoffs began on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.
Adna 36, Kittitas 15
DeSales 56, Ocosta 16
Franklin Pierce 36, WF West 21
Freeman 47, Cle Elum-Roslyn 6
Lakes 35, Liberty 34
Lincoln 28, Rainier Beach 19
Mount Tahoma 42, Seattle Prep 7
O'Dea 49, Ferndale 0
Okanogan 24, Reardan 0
Orting 21, Prosser 7
Puyallup 52, Eastlake 7
Toledo 45, Columbia 14
Tumwater 47, Washougal 6
Wahkiakum 78, Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian 38
