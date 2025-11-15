High School

Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025

See every final score from the Washington High School Football playoffs

Gray Reid

Bethel vs Sumner from Oct. 30, 2025
Bethel vs Sumner from Oct. 30, 2025 / Vince Miller

The 2025 Washington high school football playoffs began on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.

Washington High School Football Playoff Scores, Results & Live Updates (WIAA) — November 14, 2025

Washington high school football playoff final scores, results — November 14, 2025

Adna 36, Kittitas 15

DeSales 56, Ocosta 16

Franklin Pierce 36, WF West 21

Freeman 47, Cle Elum-Roslyn 6

Lakes 35, Liberty 34

Lincoln 28, Rainier Beach 19

Mount Tahoma 42, Seattle Prep 7

O'Dea 49, Ferndale 0

Okanogan 24, Reardan 0

Orting 21, Prosser 7

Puyallup 52, Eastlake 7

Toledo 45, Columbia 14

Tumwater 47, Washougal 6

Wahkiakum 78, Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian 38

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Washington