Washington (WIAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 13, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, February 13, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 6 Mount Si hosts No. 14 Lake Washington and No. 17 O'Dea travels to No. 2 Rainier Beach.
Washington High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, February 13
With nine games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement in Washington high school boys basketball.
WIAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday,
February 13
There are 10 4A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 13, 2026. The game of the night in 4A is No. 14 Lake Washington vs No. 6 Mount Si.
WIAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are three 3A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 13, 2026. The slate is headlined by No. 17 O'Dea vs No. 2 Rainier Beach.
WIAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are six 2A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 13, 2026. The game of the night in 2A is Sehome vs Anacortes.
WIAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are nine 1A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 13, 2026. The slate in 1A is headlined by Cashmere vs No. 10 Zillah.
WIAA Class 1B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are seven 1B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 13, 2026. The game of the night is DeSales vs Liberty Christian.
WIAA Class 2B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are six 2B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 13, 2026. The game of the night in 2B is Tri-Cities Prep vs Liberty Bell.