Washington (WIAA) High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 13, 2026
There are 24 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, February 13, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 7 Woodinville takes on No. 17 Bothell and No. 8 Roosevelt hosts Eastside Catholic.
Washington High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, February 13
With four games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season rolls on.
WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are five games scheduled in the WIAA 4A classification on Friday, February 13, highlighted by No. 7 Woodinville vs No. 17 Bothell. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are five games scheduled in the WIAA 3A classification on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Eastside Catholic vs No. 8 Roosevelt. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are six games scheduled in the WIAA 2A classification on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Columbia River vs Black Hills. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are three games scheduled in the WIAA 1A classification on Friday, February 13, highlighted by King's Way Christian vs Hoquiam. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are three games scheduled in the WIAA 2B classification on Friday, February 13. The game of the night is White Swan vs Lake Roosevelt. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are two games scheduled in the WIAA 1B classification on Friday, February 13. The game of the night in 1B is Oakesdale vs Liberty Christian. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
