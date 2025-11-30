High School

Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 29, 2025

See every final score from the Washington High School Football playoffs

The 2025 Washington high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.

Archbishop Murphy 59, Anacortes 17

Cashmere 41, Mt. Baker 14

DeSales 44, Almira-Coulee-Hartline 22

Lake Stevens 44, Graham-Kapowsin 35

Liberty Christian 36, Wahkiakum 18

O'Dea 20, Eastside Catholic 6

Puyallup 35, Sumner 42

Royal 61, Lynden Christian 25

Toledo 24, Okanogan 8

Tri-Cities Prep 34, Adna 28

Tumwater 42, East Valley 0

