Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 29, 2025
See every final score from the Washington High School Football playoffs
The 2025 Washington high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.
Washington High School Football Playoff Scores, Results & Live Updates (WIAA) — November 29, 2025
Washington high school football playoff final scores, results — November 29, 2025
Archbishop Murphy 59, Anacortes 17
Cashmere 41, Mt. Baker 14
DeSales 44, Almira-Coulee-Hartline 22
Lake Stevens 44, Graham-Kapowsin 35
Liberty Christian 36, Wahkiakum 18
O'Dea 20, Eastside Catholic 6
Puyallup 35, Sumner 42
Royal 61, Lynden Christian 25
Toledo 24, Okanogan 8
Tri-Cities Prep 34, Adna 28
Tumwater 42, East Valley 0
More Football Coverage from High School On SI
Published